EVs and hybrids at risk for fire after flooding
Electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles subjected to saltwater flooding are especially prone to fire risk, according to Hernando County Fire-Rescue. Saltwater is highly corrosive to electrical components, which can cause spontaneous failure of EV systems. In addition to the fire risk, electrical shock risks increase due to the high voltage components of an EV system.
It is recommended that if high voltage EVs were submerged in flood waters, especially saltwater, that the vehicle not be parked inside a structure such as a residential garage or enclosed parking structure. Keep the EV as far away from structures as possible and have the vehicle inspected by a professional.
This also applies to E-bikes, golf carts, scooters and other electronic devices that use batteries.
Flooded or damaged HV batteries warning signs include:
• Sparks
• Smoking
• Increasing temperatures
• Unusual sounds from the HV battery
If any of these signs are seen, immediately exit the vehicle. HV batteries give off deadly and flammable gases. Call 911 immediately if you experience these warning signs with an EV or hybrid vehicle.
‘The Laramie Project’ at Stage West Playhouse
Head to Stage West Playhouse for the opening weekend of The Laramie Project, a play by Moises Kaufman and the members of the Tectonic Theater Project. Show dates are Sept. 22 to 24. 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Learn more on stagewestflorida.com.
‘Fiddler on the Roof’ playing at Live Oak Theatre
Only 50 seats remain for the opening weekend. Don't miss the magic of the first performances. Show dates are Sept. 22, 24 and 29, and Oct. 6-8. 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. Buy tickets on liveoaktheatre.square.site or email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org.
Hernando Arts Fundraiser on Sept. 23
Traveling Art Parties is hosting a fundraising event to benefit the Hernando County Fine Arts Council. There will be food trucks, a ticketed painting workshop, and an auction with tons of donated gift certificates and items from various local businesses around Hernando County. Auction tickets are $1.
Saturday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 4340 Calienta St., Hernando Beach. RSVP on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/93otLIpoB
Guardians of the garden glass art exhibit
An exhibit of handblown glass art by the artists of senOiH Glass Unique sculptures, wall art and a selection of senOiH’s original character, “The Guardian,” will be presented Saturday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rusted Jade Art Collective, 1142 W. Jefferson St., Brooksville. RSVP on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/1wKQYT9PI
District gets communication platform
The Hernando School District is using ParentSquare as the new school-to-home communication platform and mobile app. Following legislation directing school districts to discontinue the use of any online tool that does not protect student information, HCSD vetted other platforms in search of a communication tool that could ensure security and serve teachers and staff who have come to value mobile tools to enhance communication with parents.
ParentSquare is a two-way communication option that allows school staff and parents to send and receive relevant information or updates from a mobile app or desktop. The mobile app version of ParentSquare functions much like a “feed” in social media with posts stacking in real time, while the desktop version looks much like traditional email.
Parents have received an invitation from ParentSquare to activate their account. From there, it is only a few clicks before the account is activated and during activation, parents will be able to choose the methods they wish to use for notifications from the school. ParentSquare will send activation invitations to the first two individuals associated with the student in Skyward. If you do not receive an invitation, check your contact information in Skyward.
Parents are reminded that important information will continue to be sent through your student’s Skyward portal and it is vital for parents to access Skyward regularly to stay up to date on timely matters.
Fine Arts Council to meet
The regular monthly meeting of the Hernando County Fine Arts Council will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
The purpose of this meeting is to consider routine business matters of the Hernando County Fine Arts Council. All meetings of the Hernando County Fine Arts Council are open to the public and guests are welcome.
Regularly scheduled business meetings of the Hernando County Fine Arts Council are held on the second Thursday of each month and at other times and locations as noticed.
Contact the Hernando County Fine Arts Council at 352-587-8062 or email office@hernandoarts.org for agenda availability and other information that may be related to this meeting.
Brookridge hosts country event
On Oct. 7 there will be a “Harvest Moon” celebration at the Brookridge clubhouse.
Bill D. Williams is performing. The event is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each.
Come dressed in your country gear, comfy dance clothes, or your best outfit. BYOB and your goodies; coffee and ice are provided.
On Nov. 4, it’s the Doc Shakers Blues Remedy group performing. We will be honoring our veterans at this dance.
New Year’s Eve tickets are also on sale now. The caterer is Marcella Frank Catering Co. It’s $70 per person if you do not have season dance tickets. Get ticket information for these dances from Patty at 317-440-6586.
On Oct. 28 Brookridge will be partnering with The Men’s Club for a Halloween dance. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes. Billy Lindsey will perform.
Tickets are $7 and on sale now.
On Jan. 20, Johnny Wild and the Delights are performing. Tickets are $20 each.
Get ticket information for these two dances from Thad Scaggs at 352-345-5271.
