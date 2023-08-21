Charter committee members sought
BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville City Council is seeking volunteers for the Advisory Board Charter Review Committee.
Every six years, the City Charter must be reviewed. Seven volunteer city residents will be appointed as Advisory Board Committee members in January to begin review of the charter.
After review, any findings for change will be presented to City Council at the first council meeting in May.
Applicants must be city residents. Those interested in applying should download the application from the city’s website or get a copy of the application from the reception desk at City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville. Applications also are available by calling City Clerk Jennifer Battista at 352-540-3816 or by emailing her at jbattista@cityofbrooksville.us.
Live Oak sets IMPROV night
BROOKSVILLE — Live Oak Theatre invites the public to Improv Night on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 when purchased in advance; 24 hours before the show they will increase to $15.
Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission.
The Improv Troupe consists of Elijah Torres, Abigail DePriest, Anya Bonacki, Alannah Allocco and Lindsay McTagu. Skits are inspired by the audience.
For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org or email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org.
‘Dine with a Deputy’ set
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is offering the chance to “Dine with a Deputy.”
The community-outreach event is set for 4-9 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Texas Roadhouse, 12935 Cortez Blvd.
9/11 memorial announced
SPRING HILLS — A 9/11 memorial service will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the VFW Post 10209, 14736 Edward R. Noll Drive.
The service is offered annually to remember lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. In the past, congressional, state and local officials have spoken at the event.
Sponsors include the New York Fire Fighters Retired and VFW Post 10209.
Social Dance set
BROOKSVILLE — A Sock Hop is planned for Saturday, Sept. 2, 7-10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St.
Music will be provided by Angelo. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each.
Come dressed to impress. Food and beverages are BYOB, but coffee and ice will be provided.
A Harvest Moon Dance is planned for Saturday, Oct. with Bill D. Williams to perform. New Year’s Eve party tickets are also on sale for $70.
Call Patty at 317-440-6586 for ticket information on any of the event.
Development council offers grants
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Tourist Development Council has announced that the Special Event Marketing Grant Funding application period for fiscal year 2024 is now open.
The grant funding budget has been doubled for this year.
“We’re hoping to encourage the development of new events in the community, as well as help existing events to grow and expand,” said Roger King, chairman of the TDC and owner of the Dolan House B&B in Brooksville.
Applicants are required to provide a completed application with a detailed marketing plan.
All forms must be completed and submitted to the Visitors Bureau in advance of the HCTDC Meeting, where presentations will be heard.
Applications for grants must be received no later than Friday, Sept. 8. Grant recipients will be notified by Oct. 27.
Sheriff’s Office to host Annual Safety & Fun Fest
BROOKSVILLE — The Annual Safety & Fun Fest – 2023, hosted by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, will be in downtown Brooksville on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m.
This free event showcases all of Hernando County’s first responders from deputy sheriffs and troopers to firefighters and other emergency medical personnel.
The goal is to provide a fun and educational experience for the public.
Some of the units that will be featured by the Sheriff’s Office during the event include the Civilian Mounted Unit, K-9 Unit, SWAT Team and the Drone Unit.
The Brooksville Fire Department and Hernando County Fire Rescue will also participate.
The event will also feature a variety of vendors from arts and crafts to face painting and food trucks. There will also be a touch a truck event for the children to enjoy.
If you are a vendor and are interested in reserving your spot in this year’s first responder appreciation event, click on the link below. Registration is on a first come, first serve basis. There are limited spaces available so be sure to reserve your spot today. The cost for vendors to participate is a $30 donation to Hernando County Sheriff’s Charities. Food Trucks require a $100 donation.
Non-profit organizations and churches may request a waiver of the donation fee.
Vendors should visit this link to sign up: https://forms.gle/P9jacf1iUMJuMPhk7
PRIDE event set for Weeki Wachee
WEEKI WACHEE — The first annual PRIDE event is coming up to celebrate National Coming Out Day among the local LGBT+ community.
On Friday, Oct. 13, West Coast Pride’s PRIDE Fall Festival will be held at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, featuring costume contests and raffles.
Applications are being accepted for committee members, volunteers and sponsors.
See the website at https://www.westcoastpride.org/ and the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WestCoastPrideInc.
Genealogy Society to meet
BROOKSVILLE — The Genealogy Society of Hernando County will meet Sept. 15 at the LDS Family History Center, 21043 Yontz Road, at 10 a.m.
Short pants are discouraged. The topic is “Florida Pioneers.”
Additionally, a West Hernando Library genealogy meeting has been set for 10 a.m. on Sept. 6.
For more information on either session, contact Karen Sabin at 352-515-1051.
