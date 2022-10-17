Oak Hill Hospital offers seminar on snoring, sleep apnea
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled, “Understanding Snoring & Sleep Apnea” on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 3-4 p.m., in the GME Conference Center, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, (one-story building) on the hospital's campus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of sleep disorders in the United States is so high that “insufficient sleep” is a public health problem. It’s important to learn the symptoms, diagnostic testing and treatments available.
The presentation by Dr. Max Crow, a transitional year resident, will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants are encouraged to prepare their questions ahead of time. Limited seating is available and light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP by calling 352-597-6333 or visiting HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and clicking Classes and Events.
HPCPO to hold cancer event Oct. 22
The HPCPO will hold its Annual Cancer Walk or Run at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the HP Clubhouse.
The event will benefit Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. Tickets are available at Dime Jingle, the HPCPO office or by calling Angie at 330-524-3352.
The registration fee is $10.
Vacancies on Planning & Zoning commission
The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Three positions are open for appointment. Two members shall be appointed at the discretion of the county commissioner for their district; one alternate member will be appointed by the board of county commissioners as a whole.
The terms of the five regular member positions coincide with the term and location of the five elected commissioners and the two alternate member positions are appointed as a whole (countywide).
The District 2, District 4 and Alternate Member terms expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
The Planning & Zoning Commission acts as an advisory body to the Board of County Commissioners on matters pertaining to rezoning and other land use issues.
In addition, there is one vacancy on the Board of Construction and Regulation for one plumbing, electrical, mechanical, or roofing contractor; five vacancies on the Fine Arts Council; two vacancies on the Tourist Development Council; and two vacancies on the Waterways Advisory Committee.
Applications for all positions are available in the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, by calling 352-754-4002, or by visiting www.HernandoCounty.us/committees. Applications must be returned to the County Administrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21.
Brooksville man wins $1 million in scratch-off game
James Martin, 55, of Brooksville, has claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, Florida lottery officials announced. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Martin purchased his winning ticket from Rebel, 75 Broad St., in Brooksville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
Live Oak Theatre sets IMPROV night
Live Oak Theatre invites the public to another IMPROV Night on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 when purchased in advance, 24 hours before the show they will increase to $15. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org or email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org, or call the box office at 352-593-0027.
Temple to host holiday bazaar
SPRING HILL — Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope Road, Spring Hill, will hold its annual Holiday Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The bazaar will celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa with vendors, a food court, fresh produce, bakery goods and holiday gifts.
Parking and admission are free.
Brooksville CRA awards grant to local business
The city of Brooksville Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Review Committee has awarded a property improvement matching grant to Weeks Hardware Properties, LLC, 115 N. Main St., Brooksville.
The grant award of $20,000 is for exterior renovation, replacing windows and painting exterior.
All properties located in the Brooksville CRA district are eligible for this improvement matching grant program. The area includes properties that front along portions of Main Street, Liberty Street, Broad Street, Jefferson Street, Fort Dade Avenue and Saxon Avenue.
A map of the CRA area and a copy of the grant application are available on the city’s website at www.cityofbrooksville.us, or at the Community Development Department, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
For more information on the CRA grant program, call David Hainley, CRA Executive Director, Community Development Department, at 352-540-3810.
Tickets on sale for ‘Tuck Everlasting’
Tickets are now on sale for “Tuck Everlasting.” The Acorn Theatre production is sponsored by the Brooksville Kiwanis Foundation. Music sponsor is Redmile Appraisals.
“Tuck Everlasting” will be performed Nov. 4, 6, 11-13 and 18-20 at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Advance seats are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 13 and under accompanied by an adult. Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Advance prices are available up to approximately 24 hours before each performance to $25 for adults and $15 for children with an accompanying adult.
To purchase tickets, go to https://liveoaktheatre.square.site/, email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org or call 352-593-0027.
Epic Health and Fitness opens St. Petersburg location
Epic Health and Fitness, one of Florida’s fastest growing gym franchises, unveiled its newest location Monday, Oct. 17, at 10410 Roosevelt Blvd. N. in St. Petersburg.
The location is the company’s largest facility, offering a kid's club, smoothie bar, turfed functional fitness area, small group personal training, boot camps and fun fitness classes along with their brand of high quality and unique equipment.
Oak Hill Hospital welcomes Iams, Heath
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has hired Trudy Iams, MPH, BSN, RN as vice president of quality.
Iams has more than 35 years of experience in healthcare. She is a veteran of the Navy.
Oak Hill Hospital also welcomed back Marcie Heath as controller.
Fun Fest to be held Oct. 22
The 2022 Safety & Fun Fest hosted by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will be in downtown Brooksville on Saturday, Oct. 22.
This free event showcases all of Hernando County’s first responders from deputy sheriffs and troopers to firefighters and other emergency medical personnel.
The event will run from 4 to 9 p.m.
Some of the units that will be featured by the Sheriff’s Office during the event include the Civilian Mounted Unit, K-9 Unit, SWAT Team and the Drone Unit.
The Brooksville Fire Department and Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services will also be on hand.
The event will feature a variety of vendors from arts and crafts to face painting and food trucks. More than 100 vendors have committed to being on hand.
Equipment needed for the homeless
Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs non-perishable food, clean gallon jugs, shoes, clothing and camping equipment for homeless people. The group also needs bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned for those who need them.
If you have a RV or property you have been unable to sell, donating yours would let you take the value as a tax deduction. NCCSF is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, to schedule a pickup, or to donate storage space in the Brooksville/Spring Hill area, call 352-600-9555.
Food Truck Friday set for Oct. 28
From a Super Galactic barbecue to the lobster tank, visit the Hernando County Administration Parking Lot on Friday, Oct. 28, to try out some fabulous food truck cuisine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Huey Magoo’s open in Brooksville
Huey Magoo’s has opened a new franchise store in Brooksville at 12380 Cortez Blvd.
Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. The restaurants are known for their grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps.
Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (lobby) and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (drive-thru).
Brookridge dance is Nov. 5
The “Thanking Our Veterans” dance will be held Nov. 5, 7-10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse. “At Large” will be performing with dance music from the ’50s to the ’80s.
The event is casual dress, BYOB with coffee and ice provided, bring your own snacks. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Be sure and get your new season ticket package for 2023 on sale now with varied plans for snowbirds available.
Call now for reservations for the New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance. This is a six-course catered meal by John Mason, with wine at each table and champagne provided at midnight for toasting the New Year. “Retro Express” will be performing.
The December “Tis the Season” dance will be on Dec. 3 featuring “Angelo.” For more information, contact Val at 352-616-0242 or brookridgesocialdance@gmail.com.
Next year’s special dance on Jan. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. will feature “Johnny Wild and the Delights.” Tickets are on sale for $20 each in advance and $25 at the door. This high-energy show and dance features all the old classic rock ’n’ roll performed by a six-piece band. Preview Johnny Wild at https://youtu.be/bsFzKyKSREO.
