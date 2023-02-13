Sheriff’s Office has job opening
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has an opening for an ARMS clerk in its administrative functions. The Automated Report Management System position involves performing data entry work via live transcription and involves basic knowledge of modern computer programs.
The work is of routine difficulty and requires some degree of responsibility. An employee in this classification is required to work 12-hour and 8-hour shifts, consisting of day shift and night shift, holidays and weekends, and other work as requested.
The starting salary is $33,800 per year up to $50,176.
Required training and experience is a high school diploma or GED supplemented by at least three years clerical work or an equivalent combination of training and experience.
See more details for the position at https://tinyurl.com/45fycrp2.
See other current open positions in the Sheriff’s Office at https://tinyurl.com/3pnzf8xf.
‘Untold Stories’ at City Hall
To celebrate Black History Month, the Brooksville Gallery 201 presented the “Untold Stories Exhibit.”
This exhibit features the untold story of Solomon Gavin, a Black artist who was raised in south Brooksville, and many other amazing local artists. On opening night, Isaiah Haddon of He Kindly and Lakeema Matthew collaborated with kids to fill City Hall with music, joy, and huge smiles. Lakeema has artwork in the exhibit, and unveiled a new mural of Jerome Brown recently at City Hall.
You can see the exhibit from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brooksville Gallery 201 (located inside City Hall), 201 Howell Ave. in Brooksville.
Beer and Wine Fest coming
The Hernando Untapped Beer & Wine Festival will be held on Saturday, March 4, at Lead Foot City from 6 to 10 p.m.
Marketing, branding and vendor opportunities are available, and tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/mamz2umc.
Leadfoot City is at 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville.
There will be food trucks, vendors and local merchants in addition to over 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries, including local favorites. VIPs will enjoy early admission at 5 p.m., tasting glass, specialty food, VIP seating, beer and wine. General admission provides a tasting glass and unlimited sampling of beer and wine.
For more information, visit www.hernandochamber.com.
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL — Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community.
Caldera will feature 809 homes on a mixture of 40-foot, 50-foot and 60-foot wide lots. Land development permits are expected to be finalized in the summer with home building slated to start in early 2024.
“Hernando County is an extremely popular market for prospective homebuyers,” said Sean Strickler, West Florida division president. “The area not only offers an affordable alternative to the Tampa market but is conveniently located to downtown Tampa Bay with everyday conveniences and popular outdoor attractions nearby. Caldera is one of the final large undeveloped tracts of land in Spring Hill and we are incredibly excited to bring it to market.”
The community will feature a variety of resort-style amenities including a community clubhouse with pool, children’s playground, sports courts, a dog park, and passive parks with plenty of green spaces.
Students who live in Caldera will attend Pine Grove Elementary, Powell Middle and Central High School. Charter schools and daycares are also nearby.
Prices are coming soon. For more information, visit Pulte.com/Caldera.
City offices to close Feb. 20
All city of Brooksville government municipal offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day, a federal holiday.
Residential garbage collection normally scheduled for Monday pickup will be collected on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Normally scheduled Tuesday pickups will be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 22. Recycling will remain on the normal schedule of the first and third Wednesday of the month.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules are available on the city’s website. For information contact the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
Position open on P&Z board
The Hernando Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. There is currently one position open for appointment. One member shall be appointed at the discretion of the County Commissioner for their district.
The term expires Dec. 31, 2024.
The Planning & Zoning Commission acts as an advisory body to the Board of County Commissioners on matters pertaining to rezoning and other land use issues. All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. These are voluntary, non-paid positions, and may be designated as an alternate member position. Applications are available in the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, by calling 352-754-4002 or by visiting www.HernandoCounty.us/committees.
Applications must be returned to the County Administrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
Dog kennels to be closed
Hernando County Animal Services has building maintenance set to begin on Feb. 10.
Due to the nature of the repairs the dog kennel areas will be closed to the public. Some of the dogs will be sent to boarding facilities during the repairs. Dog intakes will be limited to emergency intakes only.
Dog adoptions will be by appointment only and can be scheduled at 352-796-5062. Cat adoptions and county license issuance will be conducted as normal.
Normal operations will resume in about two weeks.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to address some priority needs to our facility,” said Shelter Manager James Terry. “Although inconvenient, these repairs will help us better serve our citizens and animals alike.”
To contact Hernando County Animal Services, call 352-796-5062. View adoptable animals by visiting www.Facebook.com/HernandoCountyAnimalServices.
County offices to close
The following Hernando County offices/services will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day.
• All Hernando County government offices and library services. Normal business hours will resume for these offices/services on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
• TheBus will operate normal business hours on Monday, Feb. 20, and will remain open on Presidents Day.
• Hernando County Animal Services will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Normal business hours will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
• The West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, as normal. The Main Landfill at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville will remain open and Republic Services will be providing trash, recycling and yard waste collection services as normal.
Guardian ad Litem rebrands
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office has revealed a new logo and brand identity.
“Although we will have a new brand, our values and focus will not change. We are pivoting to something greater,” said Dennis Moore, statewide guardian ad litem office executive director. “Our new brand, associated only with Florida, will help us reach more people and partners. The new identity will now incorporate all aspects of what the Statewide Florida Guardian ad Litem Office does, including the independent legal representation of abused and neglected children.”
Rural electric grid gets $368M
GAINESVILLE — The U.S. Agriculture Department is investing $368 million to help five electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the nation’s rural electric grid and increase grid security, including the Withlacoochie River Electric Cooperative.
“These critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses in many ways for decades to come,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable. Investing in infrastructure – roads, bridges, broadband and energy – supports good-paying jobs and keeps the United States poised to lead the global economy.”
Peace River Electric Cooperative is receiving a $46 million award to connect 10,541 consumers and build and improve 789 miles of line. This award includes $1,299,000 in smart grid technologies. Peace River Electric, headquartered in Wauchula, serves an average of 53,698 consumers over 4,151 miles of line in 10 counties in East central Florida.
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative is receiving a $225 million award to connect 18,673 consumers and build and improve 580 miles of line. The award includes various smart grid projects in the amount of $30,547,838, including the installation of 60 miles of fiber cable and communications equipment necessary to create and operate fiber communications to connect utility owned/leased facilities. Withlacoochee River Electric, headquartered in Dade City, provides service to an average of 229,911 members over 11,505 miles of line in Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.
Recovery center to open
The medical treatment team at New Season Treatment Center opened its 25th recovery center in Florida on Jan. 26 to serve the residents of Hernando County. The center is at 4195 Mariner Boulevard.
“It’s been a long but worthwhile process of getting everything ready for this opening. We have a beautiful building and kind, experienced staff that cannot wait to start helping patients,” said Stephanie Isle, the program director of the new treatment center.
New Season Treatment Center, a leading provider of recovery care for patients with Opioid Use Disorder, provides customized patient treatment plans using both medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and compassionate counseling therapy. MAT coupled with counseling has proven to increase the workforce and economy within communities by 41% while decreasing misconduct and lawlessness in neighborhoods by 87%.
Those interested in learning more about the center are invited to visit https://www.newseason.com/treatment-center-locations/florida/hernando-county-treatment-center/.
Confidential, around-the-clock help is available for anyone battling opioid misuse by calling 1-877-284-7074 or clicking Get Help Now on the web page.
