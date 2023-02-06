CERT volunteers sought
The Hernando County Fire Rescue Division of Emergency Management is seeking individuals over 18 who are interested in joining the Hernando County Community Emergency Response Team.
CERT volunteers receive special training which enhances their ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from a disaster situation. As an organized team, they provide vital services in the absence of emergency responders, whose arrival may be delayed due to the severity of the situation.
The next basic training course will begin on Feb. 27. Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday night through April 10 in the Emergency Operations Center, 18900 Cortez Blvd. All classes must be completed to receive a certificate.
Previous emergency experience is not required. The training, materials and equipment are provided free of charge. CERT members must pass a required background check.
Call 352-754-4083 or send an email to eocops@hernandocounty.us with the following information: first and last name, mailing address, phone number and email address.
Oak Hill appoints director
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has appointed Robert Linares as director of clinical operations.
Linares has more than 28 years of healthcare experience, including 16 years in nursing leadership roles. During this time, he has served at HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa, HCA Florida West Tampa and HCA Florida Bayonet Hospital.
Linares began his career in respiratory care, earning an associate of science in respiratory care from St. Petersburg College, followed by an associate of science in nursing and a bachelor of science in nursing. Linares also holds a master’s in nursing degree in leadership and management from the University of West Florida.
Linares is a graduate of the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Hernando class of 2016 and now serves as a day facilitator for both the adult and teen Leadership Hernando programs.
Guardian ad Litem rebrands
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office has revealed a new logo and brand identity.
"Although we will have a new brand, our values and focus will not change. We are pivoting to something greater," said Dennis Moore, statewide guardian ad litem office executive director. "Our new brand, associated only with Florida, will help us reach more people and partners. The new identity will now incorporate all aspects of what the Statewide Florida Guardian ad Litem Office does, including the independent legal representation of abused and neglected children."
Cast of ‘Singin’ in the Rain Jr.’ announced
BROOKSVILLE — There will be a purple and blue cast for Live Oak Theatre’s production of “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”
Many of the roles are shared. Here is the cast list and when they are performing.
The purple cast will perform on Sunday, May 7, at 2:30 p.m.; Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21, at 2:30 p.m.
Elijah Torres will play Don Lockwood, Rachel George will play Kathy Seldon, Titus Richards will play Cosmo Brown, Amber Marino will play Lina Lamont, Kaylee Umstead will play Dora Bailey and Micah Rossiter will play the Broadway Melody Host.
The blue cast will perform on Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 13, at 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 14, at 2:30 p.m.; Friday, May 19; at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Micah Rossiter will play Don Lockwood, Alannah Alloco will play Kathy Seldon, Zeke Richards will play Cosmo Brown, Reese Monroe will play Lina Lamont, Abby DePriest will play Dora Bailey and Elijah Torres will play the Broadway Melody Host.
For more information about the Live Oak Theatre Company, or to reserve seating or Flex passes, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org, email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org or call 352-593-0027. Visit on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
Rural electric grid gets $368M
GAINESVILLE — The U.S. Agriculture Department is investing $368 million to help five electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the nation’s rural electric grid and increase grid security, including the Withlacoochie River Electric Cooperative.
“These critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses in many ways for decades to come,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable. Investing in infrastructure – roads, bridges, broadband and energy – supports good-paying jobs and keeps the United States poised to lead the global economy.”
Peace River Electric Cooperative is receiving a $46 million award to connect 10,541 consumers and build and improve 789 miles of line. This award includes $1,299,000 in smart grid technologies. Peace River Electric, headquartered in Wauchula, serves an average of 53,698 consumers over 4,151 miles of line in 10 counties in East central Florida.
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative is receiving a $225 million award to connect 18,673 consumers and build and improve 580 miles of line. The award includes various smart grid projects in the amount of $30,547,838, including the installation of 60 miles of fiber cable and communications equipment necessary to create and operate fiber communications to connect utility owned/leased facilities. Withlacoochee River Electric, headquartered in Dade City, provides service to an average of 229,911 members over 11,505 miles of line in Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.
Mid-Florida store expands hours
Mid-Florida Community Services Inc. has announced expanded shopping hours at its thrift store located at 19450 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville.
The new hours 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information on the MFCS Thrift Store, call 352-754-1159.
Car, truck show on tap
The Marine Corps League Detachment 708 is putting together a Classic Car and Truck Show and Corn Hole Tournament. The event will be at Register Chevrolet, 14181 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
It will be on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is $20 for the car and truck show. Plaques will be awarded at 3 p.m. The first 100 entries will receive dash plates.
The Corn Hole Tournament will have a $20 registration fee. First place gets $200; second place gets $100; third place gets $50. Rules are governed by the Corn Hole Professional Association — three points corn hole, one point woody, first to hit 21 wins and moves on to next level.
Visit us on Facebook at MCL 708.
Recovery center to open
The medical treatment team at New Season Treatment Center opened its 25th recovery center in Florida on Jan. 26 to serve the residents of Hernando County. The center is at 4195 Mariner Boulevard.
"It's been a long but worthwhile process of getting everything ready for this opening. We have a beautiful building and kind, experienced staff that cannot wait to start helping patients,” said Stephanie Isle, the program director of the new treatment center.
New Season Treatment Center, a leading provider of recovery care for patients with Opioid Use Disorder, provides customized patient treatment plans using both medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and compassionate counseling therapy. MAT coupled with counseling has proven to increase the workforce and economy within communities by 41% while decreasing misconduct and lawlessness in neighborhoods by 87%.
Those interested in learning more about the center are invited to visit https://www.newseason.com/treatment-center-locations/florida/hernando-county-treatment-center/.
Confidential, around-the-clock help is available for anyone battling opioid misuse by calling 1-877-284-7074 or clicking Get Help Now on the web page.
