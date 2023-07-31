CRA announces grants
BROOKSVILLE — The city’s Community Redevelopment Agency has awarded nine property improvement matching grants from May 2022 through July of 2023.
The Property Improvement Matching Grant Program provides funding of a one-to-one dollar match with a maximum grant of $20,000 awarded to any property for eligible approved projects.
Award of grant funds are made following completion and final inspection of the improvement project.
The following businesses have received grants:
• John & Tanya Myers, Broad Street Brewing Company, 291 E. Jefferson St., $20,000 for property improvements.
• Robert A. Buckner & Associates, Inc., 161 E. Jefferson St., $20,000 for roof replacement, exterior and interior renovations.
• Pastor Christopher Gosselin, Harvest Time Hernando Church, 504 E. Jefferson St., awarded $1,100 to replace existing sign.
• Robert A. Buckner, 11 N. Main St., $3,604.20 for exterior renovation and signage.
• Steven D. Champion, 158 S. Main St., $20,000 for roof replacement.
• Robert Riley, Pronto Cleaners, 104 S. Main St., $20,000 for exterior renovations including new awnings, new signage, paint, outdoor lighting and a new driveway.
• Archana Reddy, 245 E. Ft. Dade Ave., $20,000 for roof repairs, electrical and plumbing repairs, insulation and drywall renovations, and HVAC repair.
• Aimee Kerr, The Tilted Teacup Tearoom & Boutique, 410 E. Liberty St., $20,000 for roof replacement and parking lot renovations.
• Darryl Johnston, Johnston Law Group, at 29 S. Brooksville Ave., $9,781.75 for roof replacement.
All properties located in the Brooksville CRA district are eligible for this improvement matching grant program. The area includes properties that front along portions of Main Street, Liberty Street, Broad Street, Jefferson Street, Fort Dade Avenue and Saxon Avenue. A map of the CRA area and a copy of the grant application are available on the City’s website at www.cityofbrooksville.us, or at the Community Development Department, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
For more information on the CRA grant program, contact the Community Development Department at 352-540-3810.
Wilfong Center to break ground
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dr. Dennis Wilfong Center for Success on Friday, Aug. 11, at 9 a.m. The groundbreaking ceremony will be on the site of the new center.
Parking and access will be located on Helicopter Drive, adjacent to the airport east of American Avionics.
The Dr. Dennis Wilfong Center for Success is a technical training complex that is a joint-agency project between Hernando County government, the Hernando County School Board and Pasco-Hernando State College.
“We will be breaking ground during a pivotal moment of history for our community,” said Jeffrey Rogers, Hernando County Administrator. “This facility is intended to support Hernando County’s local workforce by providing much needed affordable vocational and technical education options. The significance of this project is to allow more adults in our community gain the knowledge and skillsets to access lucrative jobs in high-demand occupations.”
Dr. Dennis Wilfong was a local businessman and humanitarian who peacefully passed away at the age of 74 on Aug. 26, 2021. Wilfong founded Innovative Technology Inc., a world-class manufacturing firm headquartered in Hernando County. He shared in the vision to create opportunities for residents to gain skills in key industries and helped develop the project now known as the Center for Success.
Solid Waste rules changing
BROOKSVILLE — Beginning Tuesday, July 25, Hernando County Solid Waste will be allowing residents to use its convenience centers with a trailer up to five times within a calendar year, no matter the number of properties owned.
Convenience centers provide service for single-family homes within the county. All debris coming from properties, other than single-family homes, vacant lots and businesses must be taken to the Northwest Solid Waste Facility, to be weighed and charged for disposal.
Residents using trailers and trucks to haul debris to the convenience centers must haul their materials safely. It is understood that certain items such as couches, cabinets, tables, etc., may exceed the two-foot trailer height. In these situations, the items must be placed in trailers/trucks in such a manner that the height of the object is at its minimum.
Furthermore, the sum of all debris shall not exceed 100 cubic feet. Loads not meeting these requirements shall be required to go to the Northwest Solid Waste Facility. In order to provide a service to a large number of residents, residents are allowed one trip per day, no matter the number of properties owned.
The Northwest Solid Waste Facility will be needed for more than one trip per day.
Trailers must be less than 5 feet wide, 10 feet in length and 2 feet in height in order to access the convenience centers.
All oversized vehicles and trailers (dump trucks/trailers, moving vans, etc.) are prohibited from using the convenience centers. All oversize vehicles and trailers must use the Northwest Solid Waste & Recycling Facility.
Residents will be allowed to use the convenience centers with a trailer five times within a calendar year, no matter the number of properties owned.
Solid Waste Facility locations:
• Northwest Solid Waste Management Facility (Main Landfill)
14450 Landfill Road.
Brooksville, FL 34614
Phone 352-754-4112
• West Hernando Convenience Center
2525 Osowaw Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL 34607
Phone 352-754-4770
• East Hernando Convenience Center
33070 Cortez Blvd.
Ridge Manor, FL 33523
Phone 352-540-6205
To download a copy of the new Solid Waste Convenience Centers brochure, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/SolidWaste.
Bilirakis named Veterans’ Adviser
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has appointed Rep. Gus Bilirakis to serve as Veterans’ Adviser to the Speaker. Bilirakis, who served for more than 14 years as the vice-chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, has a long history championing legislation to help veterans and their families.
His latest legislative push on behalf of Veterans is to get the Maj. Richard Star Act across the finish line this term. The act would ensure that the 50,000 combat-wounded veterans who have been medically retired receive the retirement and disability pay they’ve earned. Right now, only military retirees with at least 20 years of service and a disability rating of 50 percent and higher are able to collect both benefits at the same time.
“Throughout my tenure in Congress, I have made it my priority to act as the voice of the men and women who serve our nation,” Bilirakis said.
“I’m grateful for this newest opportunity to strengthen that voice and will continue pushing to ensure veterans’ issues remain at the forefront of
Buses ‘stuffed’ for school
SPRING HILL — Every summer, United Way of Hernando County places school buses throughout the community at participating Publix and Walmart stores for their annual “Stuff the Bus.” This education initiative focuses on providing local teachers and their classrooms the tools needed for the new school year. School bus locations are manned with dedicated Hernando teachers and volunteers to collect donated school supplies for Hernando County classrooms.
Over the course of the July 7 Stuff the Bus weekend, teachers from 21 Hernando schools and other community partners volunteered their time and collected more than 5,751 pounds of school supplies to be distributed back to local classrooms.
Studies show that teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year on classroom supplies and needs.
Chinsegut events in August
In honor of International Bat Night on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Chinsegut Conservation Center will be hosting an event focused on bats from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Shari Clark from the Florida Bat Conservancy will share her wealth of knowledge on bats before bats emerge from the bat houses at Chinsegut.
The Chinsegut Conservation Center is at 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville.
Brookridge dance is Aug. 5
Brookridge will host a Carnival-themed dance Aug. 5 with Johnny Lobo from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brooksville.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Come dressed to the nines or wear your comfy dancing gear.
BYOB and your goodies, coffee and ice will be provided.
Sept. 5 is a “Sock Hop” dance with Angelo performing.
The center is also partnering up with the Men’s Club for a Halloween dance party on Oct. 28. Billy Lindsey will be performing some of his best music. Tickets are $7 and on sale now.
Johnny Wild and the Delights will be doing a special performance for us on Jan. 20, 2024. These tickets are $20 each. Contact Thadd to reserve your seats at 352-345-5271.
All other dances, contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance1@gmail.
Car and truck show planned
The marines from Detachment 708 and Register Chevrolet are teaming up to have a car and truck show. There will be classics, funny cars, muscle cars and the latest models.
Also, they are going to have a raffle for a new 2024 Chevrolet Trax. Tickets are $100 each.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Register Chevrolet, 14181 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
For information, call 352-556-3045 or 866-901-1913.
Visit the Marines on Facebook at Mcl 708 oorah.
FDLE marks Purple Alert anniversary
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is celebrating the anniversary of the Florida Purple Alert, which launched July 1, 2022. Since its inception, 255 Purple Alerts have been issued, and 250 individuals recovered.
“Largely because of the public’s participation, the Purple Alert is a proven resource helping law enforcement safely locate missing individuals. Our Purple Alert program is a model for other states to adopt,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.
FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse launched the Florida Purple Alert. The Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and who do not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert. Purple Alerts engage the public in the search for the missing person and provide a standardized and coordinated community response.
Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/.
Learn more about Purple Alerts at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/PurpleAlerts/Purple-Alert-Plan.aspx.
‘Slow Down’ campaign coming
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, has announced the kick-off of “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
All five states and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a week-long speed enforcement campaign. FHP will specifically focus on detecting and citing drivers for exceeding the posted speed limits across Florida’s interstate corridors.
“The Florida Highway Patrol will be working with our many dedicated law enforcement partners toward providing highway safety,” said Col. Gary L. Howze, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Your FHP Troopers will be on patrol monitoring traffic for hazardous drivers and enforcing traffic laws along Florida’s state highways in support of Operations Southern Slowdown.”
Preliminary data from the FLHSMV shows more than 13,296 crashes in 2022 in Florida involved speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding contributed to 10.5% of all crash fatalities statewide, resulting in more than 368 fatalities.
