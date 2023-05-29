Temporary park closures planned
Hernando County Parks and Recreation has a few upcoming temporary closures. The tennis courts at Hernando Park will be closed from Tuesday, May 30, to Friday, June 30. This temporary closure will not affect use of the park, only the tennis courts.
Pioneer Park will be closed from Tuesday, May 30, to Monday, July 31, for construction of a new restroom facility.
County to cut ribbon at water facility
Hernando County government and Hernando County Utilities Department are hosting a ribbon cutting for the expansion of the Airport Water Reclamation Facility on Thursday, June 15, at 9 a.m. The facility will be converted to an advanced wastewater treatment facility for nitrogen removal of 3 milligrams per liter, which will result in a reduction of 48,000 pounds of nitrogen per year. This will help decrease the level of nitrates entering the aquifer and lessen the impact on the Weeki Wachee Springs and River.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has provided a grant of $12.9 million toward the overall $28 million cost.
This project is necessary to meet the standards of the FDEP Weeki Wachee Basin Management Action Plan. All water reclamation facilities within the management action plan area are required to treat wastewater for total nitrogen levels of 3 milligrams per liter or less.
This event will be streamed live on Hernando County’s Facebook page, @HernandoCoGov.
Brooksville opens sandbag site
BROOKSVILLE —The city’s sandbag site will open on June 1 in preparation for the hurricane season.
The self-service sandbag site is at the Department of Public Works facility, 600 S. Brooksville Ave., Brooksville. The site is located just north of the facility. The city filling stations will provide bags, sand and shovels to fill the bags. This site will be open 24 hours a day and residents are required to fill and transport their sandbags.
The city encourages all citizens to make the necessary preparations and create a 72-hour Disaster Survival Kit in anticipation of possible hurricane weather during this time. A suggested Hurricane supply list can be found on the city’s website: https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/DocumentCenter/View/1508/DISASTER-SUPPLY-LIST
For more emergency information, visit http://www.cityofbrooksville.us or call the city at 352-540-3810.
High Point to hold parade July 4
The High Point Community July 4 parade starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Attendees will need to come earlier to get a parking spot. A color guard ceremony will follow at the High Point Memorial. For more information or if you would like to submit a float, contact Jeff Burton at 215-519-4963.
EliteCare welcomes new doctor
Francisco Hernandez Mendez, M.D., Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine, has joined EliteCare Health Centers. His practice is at 8363 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. Call 352-654-2070 to schedule an appointment.
Mendez is bilingual in both English and Spanish. He received his medical degree from Universidad Autonoma of Guadalajara School of Medicine in Guadalajara, Mexico. He completed his residency in family medicine at Manati Medical Center Hospital in Manati, Puerto Rico. He completed the New York Medical College Fifth Pathway Program certification in 2008.
Mendez is an associate member of the Alumni Association of New York Medical College and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Florida Academy of Family Physicians.
Chinsegut named Gateway site
The great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail has welcomed Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area as its ninth Gateway site. Gateways are specially selected sites that put the “Great” in Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. They are known for two things: having some of the best birding and wildlife viewing in Florida, and offering excellent educational opportunities.
At Gateway sites, visitors not only experience and learn about Florida’s wildlife and ecosystems, they can also access GFBWT resources like bird and butterfly checklists, trail guides and more.
Chinsegut offers many programs to introduce residents and visitors to important local wildlife and habitats, enriching people’s sense of place, knowledge of local natural communities and what is required to keep them healthy.
Dementia care seminar planned
United Way of Hernando County will be hosting its Semi-Annual Dementia Care Seminar on Thursday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill. This free seminar is for families and caregivers focusing on loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“If you are caring for someone living with dementia, you need to be at this seminar,” said Gary Joseph LeBlanc. “We will be covering the best standards in care communication techniques and more.”
LeBlanc will be presenting on the A-Z’s of dementia-related diagnoses as well as best case practices, communication tactics and strategies to handle behaviors that come with dementia care.
Join United Way of Hernando for breakfast, while exploring a variety of health vendors from 211, Mid Florida Community Services, and so many more specialties. Attendees must RSVP to reserve their seat by visiting www.UnitedWayHernando.org/2023Dementia, calling the UW office at 352-688-2026, or by emailing Care@UnitedWayHernando.org. On-site respite care will be provided at this event by Always Near Home Care (indicate your need when registering).
Dealership backs K9 Partners for Patriots
BROOKSVILLE — K9 Partners for Patriots has announced a $15,000 sponsorship from Buick GMC Brooksville, supporting its mission to save the lives of veterans and their rescue dogs so both may gain a second chance at life. As part of their partnership, Buick GMC Brooksville has pledged to support K9 Partners for Patriots throughout the year by hosting fundraisers and at community events.
“The Buick GMC Brooksville Team is thrilled to be a part of the K9 Partners for Patriots mission,” said Jennifer Stals, General Manager, Buick GMC Brooksville. “To support shelter dogs in finding a ‘forever home with a purpose’ is humbling. To support those who have sacrificed so much for our country is truly the greatest honor.”
Ron Flaville, chief executive for K9 Partners for Patriots, said, “It is beyond gratifying to gain the trust and support of the great team at Buick GMC Brooksville. “They’ve taken the time to understand what we’re doing; to see veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder find a positive path by caring for a dog they train to become their own service dog. Many of these dogs are rescued from shelters so the veteran and K9 are truly partners saving each other.”
Local student wins art honor
Madeline Teague, a senior at Hernando High School, has won the Best in Show at the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, which was held in Land O’ Lakes on May 4. The title of Teague’s artwork, which uses oil, acrylic and glitter, is “Amour.”
As the overall winner, Teague has won a trip to Washington, D.C., for a reception with other winners throughout the country. Her artwork will hang in the Capitol for the next year.
The panel of judges, consisting of volunteers from the Hernando and Pasco County Fine Arts Councils, also picked a top piece of artwork from each county. These beautiful works will be hung in each of U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis’s local offices for the next year.
For Hernando County, Natalie Hartman of Springhill Christian Academy was selected for her submission “Faber Est Suae Fortunae.”
“As a strong supporter of the arts in education, I’m proud to host the annual Congressional Art Competition in my district,” Bilirakis said. “Art enriches life and is an important part of a well-rounded education. Each year we receive so many incredible submissions from local high school students.”
Local Archer Sets PeeWee Record
Vincent Regazzi of the Citrus Archery Club in Spring Hill has set a Florida Archery Association state record by posting a 504 at the recent FAA Field Archery Championship held in Sarasota. He is a new shooter who has had a fine start in the sport.
