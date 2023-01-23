Dance with the docs at WellCome
SPRING HILL — WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center and Doc Tok Podcast in collaboration with EliteCare Health Centers presents “Dancing With the Docs.”
On Thursday, Jan. 26, the public is invited to join us for dazzling dance moves in every style, jaw-dropping talent, and non-stop fitness fun to help kickstart your New Year fitness goals. The event will be held at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center at 4260 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. Doors open at 5:30 pm.
For more information and to register call 352-600-4242 or visit EventBrite registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/479447108207.
Graduation rate falls
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School District’s graduation rate fell in 2022, the Florida Department of Education reported on Jan. 13.
The district's 2022 graduation rate is 89%, again exceeding the state average of 87.3%, but it shows a drop from 2021's district rate of 91%.
"While the drop is slight, our school and district leaders will take this data and develop a plan to address their schools’ results," said John Stratton, superintendent of schools. "Their goal remains 100% on time graduation and they remain committed to working with their staff, students and parents to meet that goal."
2022 School Graduation Rates
Central High: 89.1%, down from 91% in 2021
Hernando High: 84.1%, down from 86.2%
Nature Coast Technical: 94.3%, down from 94.5%
Springstead High: 89.7%, down from 92.5%
Weeki Wachee High: 93.5%, down from 93.7%
Hernando eSchool: 83.9%, down from 94.2%
2022 State Graduation Rate: 87.3%, down from 90.1%
2022 Hernando Graduation Rate: 89%
City has board vacancies
BROOKSVILLE – The city is accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the following advisory boards or commissions:
• Brooksville Housing Authority — Available now, unexpired four-year term as alternate through December 31, 2025. Available May 2023, one full-time position for 4-year term of office through May 31, 2027.
• Brooksville Cemetery Advisory Committee —Available now, city resident or someone with documented tie to cemetery, unexpired four-year term through Dec. 31, 2026.
Resumes alone will not be accepted. An application form may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk or on the city of Brooksville website and must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 201 Howell Ave.
All applicants for these volunteer positions must be registered voters in Florida. A background check will be required on any applicant. For more information, visit http://www.cityofbrooksville.us or contact the City Clerk’s Office with any questions at 352-540-3810.
Applications for Volunteer Advisory Boards can be found at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/DocumentCenter/View/115.
Francisque achieves certification
Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers announces that medical oncologist Frantz Francisque, M.D., has been granted certification in both hematology and medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
In awarding Francisque’s certification, Richard J. Baron, M.D., president and chief executive of the American Board of Internal Medicine, stated, “Your accomplishment demonstrates to your patients and peers that you have the knowledge, skills, and attitude essential for excellent patient care. You should be proud.”
Francisque came to Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers directly from completing fellowship training in hematology and oncology at the University of Colorado in Denver. He completed his internal medicine residency at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago, and he did an additional one-year residency at Haiti State University Hospital in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. He received his medical degree from the State University School of Medicine and Pharmacy in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, in 2008.
Harvest Time Church gets grant
The city of Brooksville Community Redevelopment Agency executive review committee awarded a property improvement matching grant on Jan. 13 to Pastor Christopher Gosselin of Harvest Time Hernando Church, 504 E Jefferson St., Brooksville.
The grant award of $1,100 is replacing an existing sign.
All properties located in the Brooksville CRA district are eligible for this improvement matching grant program. The area includes properties that front along portions of Main Street, Liberty Street, Broad Street, Jefferson Street, Fort Dade Avenue and Saxon Avenue. A map of the CRA area and a copy of the grant application are available on the city’s website at www.cityofbrooksville.us, or at the Community Development Department, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
For further information on the CRA grant program, call David Hainley, CRA Executive Director, Community Development Department, at 352-540-3810.
Decommissioning ceremony set
BROOKSVILLE –Hernando County government and the Hernando County Utilities Department is hosting a “Valve Closure” Decommissioning Ceremony for the Spring Hill Water Reclamation Facility on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m.
The closure of this facility will help reduce the level of nitrates entering the aquifer and lessen the impact on the Weeki Wachee Springs and river. Water will be directed to the Airport Water Reclamation Facility, which collects more than 2.5 million gallons of wastewater per day.
The Spring Hill WRF was originally opened in 1967 and had expanded over the years.
“Shutting the valve and closing this facility is such an accomplishment for Hernando County,” said Gordon Onderdonk, Hernando County Utilities Director.
The Department of Environmental Protection provided $12.9 million in funding to improve the county’s airport WRF. The event will be streamed live on Hernando County’s Facebook page @HernandoCoGov.
