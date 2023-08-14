County TDC taking grant apps
BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Tourist Development Council says the Special Event Marketing Grant Funding application period for fiscal year 2024 is now open.
The grant funding budget has been doubled for this year.
“We’re hoping to encourage the development of new events in the community, as well as help existing events to grow and expand,” said Roger King, chairman of the TDC and owner of the Dolan House B&B in Brooksville.
Applicants are required to provide a completed application with a detailed marketing plan.
All forms must be completed and submitted to the Visitors Bureau in advance of the HCTDC Meeting, where presentations will be heard.
Applications for grants must be received no later than Friday, Sept. 8. Grant recipients will be notified by Oct. 27.
Archery championship to be held
SPRING HILL — The 2023 FAA Annual Central Florida 100 Championship will be hosted by the Citrus Archery Club.
Shooting will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The cost is $10 for club members, $7 for youths; for the public, it’s $15 for non-members and $10 for youths.
Classes are Freestyle (scope-release), Limited (fingers), Bowhunter (pins), Barebow/TRAD, Adult (Age 18+), Young Adult (to age 17), Cub (to age 10), Youth (to age 15)
For more information and directions, visit www.citrusarchery.com.
Adventure Coast events set
BROOKSVILLE — These may be the “dog days” but there are still things to do.
On Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m., the band Celtic Conundrum will perform at Marker 48 Brewing, 12147 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m., the BEE Conscious Honey Bee Day and Craft Fair will happen at Wellcome OM Integral Healing and Education Center, 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m., International Bat Night will be observed at the Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville.
There will be an optional pre-program workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. in which you can make your own bat house. The cost is $60 per box, all proceeds benefit the Florida Bat Conservancy. Reservations are required. Call or text 321-890-6154 to reserve your bat house.
Sheriff’s Office to host Annual Safety & Fun Fest
BROOKSVILLE — The Annual Safety & Fun Fest – 2023, hosted by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, will be in downtown Brooksville on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m.
This free event showcases all of Hernando County’s first responders from deputy sheriffs and troopers to firefighters and other emergency medical personnel.
The goal is to provide a fun and educational experience for the public.
Some of the units that will be featured by the Sheriff’s Office during the event include the Civilian Mounted Unit, K-9 Unit, SWAT Team and the Drone Unit.
The Brooksville Fire Department and Hernando County Fire Rescue will also participate.
The event will also feature a variety of vendors from arts and crafts to face painting and food trucks. There will also be a touch a truck event for the children to enjoy.
If you are a vendor and are interested in reserving your spot in this year's first responder appreciation event, click on the link below. Registration is on a first come, first serve basis. There are limited spaces available so be sure to reserve your spot today. The cost for vendors to participate is a $30 donation to Hernando County Sheriff's Charities. Food Trucks require a $100 donation.
Non-profit organizations and churches may request a waiver of the donation fee.
Vendors should visit this link to sign up: https://forms.gle/P9jacf1iUMJuMPhk7
County Zoning Division sets changes
BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County’s Zoning Division will be closed on the following dates from 2-4 p.m. for staff training on Aug. 16, Sept. 6, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.
All other Development Services will remain open and operating to the public including Planning, Building and Code Enforcement.
For questions or more information, contact Hernando County’s Zoning Division by calling (352) 754-4048 or by email at Zoning@HernandoCounty.us.
United Way meeting set
Upcoming United Way meetings in August will include COAD Meeting No. 71 on Monday, Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m.
For more information on events, visit United Way’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/UWHC4030.
Bingo to be held
SPRING HILL — The Silverthorn Country Club, 4550 Golf Club Lane in Spring Hill, will hold a Bingo event for Animalade on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
Cost is $25 online, $35 at the door. For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/2s3d6a6r.
Temple Beth David school to begin
SPRING HILL — Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., starts religious school on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Classes are from 9:30 to noon. Kids ages are 5 through Bar/Bat Mitzvah and interfaith families are welcome.
For more information go to tbdfl.org or call 352-686-7034.
Multicultural parade, festival set for Oct. 7
BROOKSVILLE — The second annual Multicultural Parade & Festival, in partnership with Hernando Hispanic Heritage, will take place on Oct. 7.
The fun begins at 11 a.m. with a parade and the festival starts directly after. There will be live music, foods of the world and a new series of Mobile Murals at Hernando Park.
If you are interested in vending for this event, go to https://www.welovebvl.org/multicultural-parade-vendor-form.
Genealogy Society to meet Sept. 15
BROOKSVILLE — The Genealogy Society of Hernando County will meet Sept. 15 at the LDS Family History Center, 21043 Yontz Road, Brooksville, at 10 a.m. LDS dress code requests no shorts. The topic is “Florida Pioneers.”
The West Hernando Library Genealogy Meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6. Contact for meetings is Karen Sabin, 352-515-1051. Research schedule for Family History Center: Second Friday 6 to 8 p.m., third Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, every Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. or by appointment. call John Ellis at 813-716-7804 and leave a message.
Group to hold PRIDE event at Weeki Wachee State Park
The first annual PRIDE event is coming up to celebrate National Coming Out Day among the local LGBT+ community. On Friday, Oct. 13, West Coast Pride’s PRIDE Fall Festival will be held at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, complete with costume contests and raffles. Applications are being accepted for committee members, volunteers and sponsors. See the website at https://www.westcoastpride.org/ and the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WestCoastPrideInc.
Marine Corps League Bingo bash is Sept. 13
The Marine Corps League Detachment 708 will hold its Bingo Bash on Sept. 13. Opens at 9 a.m.; game runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The jackpot will be $200. Tickets are $35 and include 13 Bingo games, sandwiches by Publix, chips, water or soda, dessert.
The bar and grill will be open with good food at a good price. Only four tickets left.
Marine Corps League Detachment 708 is at 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville. Call 352-701-0766 for more information.
Car and truck show planned
The marines from Detachment 708 and Register Chevrolet are teaming up to have a car and truck show. There will be classics, funny cars, muscle cars and the latest models.
Also, they are going to have a raffle for a new 2024 Chevrolet Trax. Tickets are $100 each.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Register Chevrolet, 14181 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
For information, call 352-556-3045 or 866-901-1913.
Visit the Marines on Facebook at Mcl 708 oorah.
