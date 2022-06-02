Pasco commissioners to vote on rabbit sales ban
Pasco County commissioners will vote on a retail ban for rabbits at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at the commissioners’ board room at 8731 Citizens Drive in New Port Richey.
According to spokeswoman Renee Rivard, the Suncoast House Rabbit Rescue in Pasco County is full with rabbits and struggling to find foster and forever homes. They can turn away 30 rabbits a month.
Pasco students can ride all summer for $20
Students can ride GoPasco County Public Transportation buses on regular routes all summer for $20. This special student rate is effective in June, July and August.
Summer Haul Passes can be purchased at the GoPasco Administrative Office, 8620 Galen Wilson Blvd., New Port Richey; Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller, East/West Pasco Government Centers; Pasco-Hernando State College Bookstores in New Port Richey, Dade City and Wesley Chapel; and at county libraries.
For more information about the student Summer Haul Pass, Travel Training or GoPasco bus routes and schedules, visit bit.ly/SummerBusPass.
Tax Collector’s offices to collect donations for Habitat for Humanity
Tax Collector Mike Fasano’s five offices will feature Habitat for Humanity as the charitable organization for the month of June (National Homeownership Month). All proceeds from the promotional effort will benefit Habitat’s homebuilding and homeownership programs to help those without a home own one of their own. Currently 70 approved families are awaiting their opportunity to build a home through Habitat for Humanity.
Donations can be made at any of the five tax collector locations in Pasco County. For more information about Habitat for Humanity and how to receive services or help with Habitat’s mission, contact Devin West of the West Pasco Affiliate, 727-536-4755, ext. 222, or Melissa Parks of the Central & East Pasco Affiliate at 352-567-1444. For more information about the promotional and charitable giving programs at the tax collector’s office, contact Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com
PHSC honors award recipients
Pasco-Hernando State College has announced its recipients of the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards. The 2022 honorees include Julie Hendrickson, associate professor and department chair, biological sciences; VickieAnn Laubach, Ed.D., assistant professor, nursing, and simulation coordinator, health and nursing programs; and Curtis Scaglione, professor and program director, information technology.
NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues. In 1989, in connection with a University of Texas at Austin national study of teaching excellence, NISOD hosted its first ceremony honoring NISOD Excellence Award recipients. The NISOD awards program has since become the largest gathering that recognizes the contributions and achievements of community and technical college faculty, administrators and staff.
NISOD is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For more information about NISOD, visit www.nisod.org.
Local author signs a five-book publishing contract
HUDSON — Suzanne Baginskie is a local author who has written short stories for years in her free time. Her short fiction stories, poems and articles have appeared in many magazines such as Women’s World, Plan B Magazine, and True Romance along with Red Penguin anthologies.
She submitted her book “Dangerous Charade” to a few traditional publishers and heard from Magnolia Blossom Publishing, an imprint of DSPublishing. They contacted her a couple of days later and later offered her a five-book contract.
“Dangerous Charade” was published on Oct. 17. “Dangerous Revenge — Book-Two” was published on Dec. 1, and “Dangerous Innocence — Book Three” was released on April 20.
She is working on her fourth book, “Dangerous Justice — Book Four.”
The books are available on Amazon in Kindle Unlimited or in paperback format.
Garden Club awards scholarships
The New Port Richey Garden Club has awarded two $1,000 scholarships.
Students were invited to write an essay on “What Can We Do to Protect the Environment?”
Rosemary Nagy, president of the garden club, presented a check and certificate to Sabrina Tonello of Gulf High School and Gabriela Cruz-Hernandez.
