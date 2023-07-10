Tennis court closure extended
BROOKSVILLE — Because of inclement weather, Hernando County Parks and Recreation is extending the temporary closure of the tennis courts at Hernando Park, 205 E. Fort Dade Ave., Brooksville.
The resurfacing project began on May 30 and was expected to be completed by June 30, but the temporary closure has now been extended to Monday, July 17.
This temporary closure will not affect the use of the park, only the tennis courts.
Burwell/S.R. 50 intersection moves
RIDGE MANOR — The intersection of Burwell Road at State Road 50 is being relocated about mile to the east. The traffic shift is needed to continue reconstruction and widening of State Road 50 in this area. The temporary relocation of the intersection began July 5 and is expected to be in place until later this year/early 2024.
Drivers are encouraged to be extra alert and prepared for slowed traffic as motorists get accustomed to the traffic pattern change. Also, drivers should stay within the posted speed limit for everyone's safety; speeding fines are doubled when workers are present in Florida construction zones.
For S.R. 50 project information and to sign up to receive alerts, visit https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/546/442835-1-52-01.
HCSO awarded reaccreditation
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded reaccreditation from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation.
The accreditation process measured the HCSO’s compliance with 236 state-recognized standards that are deemed necessary to maintain a properly functioning and fully accountable Sheriff’s Office.
“The accreditation process reviews dozens of standards and practices to ensure our agency's policies meet the high standard of best practices,” Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. “Going through this stressful event makes the agency better and, at the same time, gives the public confidence that the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and its employees are doing an exceptional job at keeping our community safe.”
Delta Woods Park reopens
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Parks and Recreation has reopened Delta Woods Park, 3400 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
The closure was for the demolition of the old playground, general maintenance and tree removal.
The park has been reopened with the exception of the playground construction area. That area will remain closed until the completion of the new ADA-accessible playground surfacing and equipment. The process will take approximately one month from start to finish to complete. The rest of the park will be accessible while the playground is being installed.
Hernando County will host a ribbon-cutting for the community when the new playground is open to the public. For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
Car and truck show planned
The marines from Detachment 708 and Register Chevrolet are teaming up to have a car and truck show. There will be classics, funny cars, muscle cars and the latest models.
Also, they are going to have a raffle for a new 2024 Chevrolet Trax. Tickets are $100 each.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Register Chevrolet, 14181 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
For information, call 352-556-3045 or 866-901-1913.
Visit the Marines on Facebook at Mcl 708 oorah.
5 named PHSC board of trustees
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Nicole Newlon and the reappointment of Jeff Harrington, Lee Maggard, John Mitten and Rebecca Schulkowski to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees.
Newlon is an attorney at Johnson, Newlon & DeCort, P.A. and is a former city commissioner for Dade City. Harrington is the chief deputy sheriff at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Maggard is the vice president and credit officer for BankFlorida in Dade City. Mitten is the franchise owner of a Chick-fil-A in Spring Hill and a former chairman of the Hernando County Commission. Schulkowski is president at BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Authentix Suncoast opens apartment community
Authentix Suncoast, a garden-style residential community, has opened at 277 Coast Drive in Brooksville. Built by Continental Properties, the community features 264 apartment homes with studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. It has immediate openings for move-ins for all floor plan options.
The apartments offer open-concept layouts, modern finishes, natural light, and onsite customer service and maintenance teams. Amenities include a resort-style pool, a community clubhouse with a coffee bar, an outdoor grill area, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and a leash-free dog park with a pet spa. All Authentix Apartments are pet-friendly with no weight limit.
For more information on applying or to set up an in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour, go to https://www.authentixapartments.com.
WellCome OM Center to hold fair
SPRING HILL — The WellCome Om Center in collaboration with Gardner Audiology will hold the Bee Conscious Honey Bee Day and Craft Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.
There will be educational workshops, indoor craft vendors, and family-friendly activities.
Discover how bees impact the world — and what you do to help save the bees. The event will host engaging, educational speakers with sessions that extend throughout the day. There will be sessions on Back Yard Beekeeping, Planting for Pollinators, and much more. Parking is limited, therefore, event goers are encouraged to “keep it green” by carpooling.
Craft vendors will be available in the auditorium; educational workshops will be held in the studio, and activities for the kids in the OM Grown Community Garden.
Brooksville budget process underway
BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville City Council has scheduled several budget workshops and public hearings.
The Brooksville City Manager and the Finance Department will present the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 budget for the city on the following dates in the Council Chambers, in City Hall at 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville:
• Monday, June 26, at 3 p.m. — Special budget meeting to discuss the General Fund and set tentative millage rate
• Monday, July 17, at 3 p.m. — Special budget meeting to discuss all funds except General Fund; set tentative millage rate if not set at June 26 meeting.
• Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. — Regular City Council meeting; tentative date for public hearing to set the Final Fire Assessment Rate
• Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5:01 p.m. – First budget hearing
• Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. – Second and final budget hearing
The FY 2023-2024 recommended budget may be viewed at www.CityofBrooksville.us.The final approved budget for FY 2023-24 may be viewed online after it has been approved by the Brooksville City Council on September 18.
Watch the meeting live on your smartphone or computer by visiting www.cityofbrooksville.us.
Parrot Heads back Special Olympics
NEW PORT RICHEY — Our Lady Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 11680 recently received a $600 donation toward its Special Olympics-Pasco fund drive from the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club. The Parrot Head Club is a community-based organization focused on helping make the world around us a better and happier place.
“This is the second year in a row that the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club has supported the Knights’ Special Olympics-Pasco fundraising initiative,” said Santo Merillo, president of the club, “and we are excited to be a part of this worthwhile effort.”
Steve Early, chair of the Knights Special Olympics program, added, “This donation will make it possible for us to continue to financially support the various programs offered by Special Olympics in Pasco County.” In addition, the Knights of Columbus annually conduct a Tootsie Roll Drive every spring to secure on-going funds for Special Olympics-Pasco.
More information about the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club can be found at naturecoastphc.com.
Audubon birding trip July 22
A Hernando Audubon birding trip will be to the Chinsegut Conservation Center on Saturday, July 22, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. The center is at 23212 Lake Lindsey Road (County Road 476), one mile west of U.S. 41, north of Brooksville. Meet on the deck behind the Conservation Center building. We will take a short hike through woods to the wetland at May’s Prairie, where we can see more species.
Church offers dementia workshop
SpringLife United Methodist Church of Spring Hill, 9344 Spring Hill Drive, will host an ABC of Dementia workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 27.
The workshop, to be conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.
Though the workshop is free and open to the public, registration is requested for planning purposes. To make reservations, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail deb@coping.today.
Two Bilirakis bills reviewed during health hearing
WASHINGTON – Recently, the House Health Subcommittee held a legislative hearing to examine a variety of bills designed to improve public health outcomes through the advancement of critical research. During this hearing, two legislative proposals authored by U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis were considered, the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act and the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0 Act. Getting both measures across the finish line this Congress are legislative priorities for Bilirakis and he was eager to garner his colleagues’ support during the hearing.
The National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act aims to unite the federal government in a mission to cure and prevent Parkinson’s, alleviate financial and health burdens on American families, and reduce government spending over time. Parkinson’s disease is the second most common – and fastest-growing – neurological disease globally with nearly 90,000 new cases diagnosed every year. Bilirakis’s brother, Drive Emmanuel Bilirakis, battled Parkinson’s disease for many years prior to his death just a few weeks ago.
“I will continue this fight in memory of my dear brother and on behalf of all my constituents who are still struggling with this debilitating disease,” Bilirakis said. “It takes a terrible toll on the physical, emotional and economic well-being of everyone involved.”
The bipartisan, bicameral Gabriella Miller Kids First Act 2.0 would reauthorize and increase funding for the National Institute of Health’s Kids First initiative, which has supported lifesaving research of treatments for childhood cancer.
Bilirakis files bill to ensure access to oral prescription drugs
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis and Terri Sewell have introduced the Timely Access to Clinical Treatment Act. This legislation would require that patients be provided their oral drugs within an acceptable time frame. Patients’ access to the appropriate medically necessary treatment within a reasonable time frame is increasingly challenged by our complex health care delivery system. This is especially true for oral drugs. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), health insurance plan sponsors, and specialty and mail order pharmacies are notorious for slowing down the process by which patients receive their oral drugs, even in cases where specialty practices can provide those drugs at the site of care via an in-house pharmacy or dispensing facility. In some cases, PBMs even disallow the drugs prescribed. The TACT Act provides a simple solution by requiring that patients be provided their oral drugs within an acceptable time frame of 72 hours, allowing for situations – such as acquiring financial support – that are understandable and reasonable.
“This bill is about removing the red tape within our healthcare system and ensuring that patients have timely access to their medications,” Bilirakis said. “Doctors, not bureaucrats, best understand the needs of their patients and should be empowered with the tools needed to provide the best possible care—especially when time is of the essence.”
Armed Services Committee to vote on Bilirakis bill to benefit veterans
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis’s “Maj. Richard Star Act” was scheduled for a House Armed Services mark-up hearing. This legislation seeks to rectify an injustice that keeps combat disabled veterans from receiving full military benefits. Currently, medically retired veterans are forbidden from receiving their full retirement pay and disability compensation. The act would repeal this offset, allowing these disabled veterans to receive both their retirement pay and their disability compensation.
This year, Bilirakis secured 324 co-sponsors for his important legislation. Additionally, the Senate companion has been filed by Sens. Tester, Crapo and Moran, and it has garnered 66 bipartisan co-sponsors.
“The brave men and women who return from serving our country should be able to receive the benefits promised to them. Military retirement pay and service-connected disability compensation are two completely different benefits. One does not diminish the merits of the other,” Bilirakis said. “I am committed to rectifying this injustice for all veterans, and passage of the Maj. Richard Star Act will get us one step closer to our goal of ensuring that veterans receive the benefits they have earned and deserve.
Bilirakis, Castor file bill to protect access to mental health treatment
WASHINGTON -- This week, U.S. Reps Gus Bilirakis and Kathy Castor, who both serve on the Energy & Commerce Committee introduced H.R. 4056, the Ensuring Medicaid Continuity for Children in Foster Care Act of 2023. This critical legislation will fix a technical glitch in federal statute that threatens to keep the most at-risk children from being able to access appropriate mental and behavioral health services covered by Medicaid.
“Most children who are placed in the foster care system have experienced significant trauma,” Bilirakis said. “We need to prevent exacerbation of their situation by ensuring continuity of care in a setting that meets their individual needs.”
“Access to mental and behavioral health care is essential to help children in foster care overcome the trauma they’ve experienced and lead happier, more successful lives,” Castor said. “With this bipartisan legislation, we hope to ensure that foster youth can access the care they need through Medicaid. I’m grateful to Congressman Bilirakis for the strong bipartisan work on this important legislation to help our local partners caring for some of Florida’s most vulnerable children.”
FTC implements Bilirakis-Schakowsy law for consumers
WASHINGTON — Earlier this week, the Federal Trade Commission sent letters to 50 online marketplaces nationwide notifying them about their obligation to comply with the new Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers (INFORM Consumers Act) which was authored by U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis and Jan Schakowsky.
The INFORM Consumers Act directs online platforms that allow for third-party sellers of consumer products to verify the identity of high-volume third-party sellers, which will help prevent organized retail crime.
“Our pro-consumer legislation enacts uniform, nationwide rules to promote safety, increase transparency, and provide greater accountability for online sales. It will provide a layer of enhanced protections for consumers from stolen and counterfeit goods without adding undue burdens on small mom-and-pop businesses,” Bilirakis said. “This new law is a win-win for consumers and legitimate businesses in the online marketplace, and I am pleased to see the law will soon be fully implemented.”
