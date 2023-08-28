TheBus in Hernando joins new transit app
The use of the Flamingo fare system in Hernando County by TheBus will be coming to an end on Aug. 31 and will no longer be accepted starting Sept. 1. TheBus in Hernando County is now listed on the Token Transit app.
Citizens can download this free app on their smartphone and electronically purchase a bus pass. Beginning Aug. 23, digital passes will be available to purchase for one-way trips, one-day passes, seven-day passes, and 31-day passes. To download the app, go to https://tokentransit.com/app.
Reduced fares and ADA-eligible riders must show an ID when boarding the bus for the reduced fare rate or free Americans with Disabilities Act rate. To learn more about the qualifications for reduced fares and ADA eligibility, visit https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-n-z/transit-thebus/programs.
You can get monthly paper passes for September at the following locations:
• Main Library Branch, 238 Howell Ave., Brooksville
• West Library Branch, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Weeki Wachee
• Spring Hill Library Branch, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
• Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill
• Pasco-Hernando State College North Campus, 11415 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Brooksville
• TheBus Operations Facility, 700 Aeriform Drive, Brooksville.
For more information, contact Hernando County’s Transit Services at 352-754-4444.
Sheriff’s office to hold free session on active shooting events
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a free information session on civilian response to active shooter events. Recent events have called attention to the need to be prepared for a wide range of emergencies.
Officers from HCSO will share information from the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, and the FBI along with videos on how to react to an active shooter event.
The information session is for adults only. Attendees are encouraged to bring a notepad and pen, as they may want to take a few notes.
The focus of these two sessions will be on events that occur in commercial settings and how employees should respond; however, any citizen is welcome to attend.
It will take place at the Hernando County Building Department Training Room, 789 Providence Road, Brooksville, on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The afternoon session is from 1 to 4 p.m., and the evening session is from 6 to 9 p.m.
To register for the session you would like to attend, visit https://www.hernandosheriff.org/appl.../InternetClassSignup/.
Be sure to select the correct session (afternoon or evening).
Brooksville Main Street seeking children’s poetry
Brooksville Main Street is compiling its first children's poetry book for Founders' Week.
Children under 18 are invited to submit a poem inspired by the people and stories of TourBVL.com, the historic downtown walking tour. Poems are due Sept. 15, and the book will be revealed during the Founders' Week celebrations on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Renowned poet Larry Jaffe, a Brooksville Main Street volunteer, has agreed to organize the poems. The book will also include photos of Brooksville's children as well as photos taken by them. Let the children in your life know of this opportunity. Entries should be sent to bvlpoets@gmail.com.
Brijbag appointed to board of Florida Justice Association
SPRING HILL — Brian Brijbag has been recently appointed to the board of directors of the Florida Justice Association Solo/Small Firm Section.
The Florida Justice Association, formerly the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers, is dedicated to strengthening and upholding Florida’s civil justice system and protecting the rights of Florida’s citizens and consumers.
“It is an honor to be appointed to such an honorable role,” Brijbag said. “Small solo firms play such an intricate part in our community and have so many standards to uphold. So this is truly a privilege to contribute.”
For more information about the Solo/Small Firm section, contact the FJA at 850-224-9403.
PHSC finalists’ town hall to be held Sept. 6
Learn more about the four selected PHSC presidential candidates as they outline their interests, qualifications and plans for the PHSC presidency. Each of the 45-minute sessions will conclude with a Q&A.
The event will be on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It will take place at the PHSC Instructional Performing Arts Center, 8657 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel.
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a networking, presentation and panel discussion with industry experts about the impacts and uses of AI in the business and education sector will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the same location.
Disaster preparation tax breaks through Sept. 8
Do you still need disaster preparation items for your kit? Were items sold out or you didn't know what you needed? You are in luck.
Through Sept. 8, a second sales tax holiday will take place for qualifying disaster preparedness items. Take advantage of this event to resupply your preparedness kits or stock up on items you still need. Visit FloridaRevenue.com/disasterprep for a full list of tax-free items.
9/11 memorial announced
SPRING HILLS — A 9/11 memorial service will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the VFW Post 10209, 14736 Edward R. Noll Drive.
The service is offered annually to remember lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In the past, congressional, state and local officials have spoken at the event.
Sponsors include the New York Fire Fighters Retired and VFW Post 10209.
Sheriff’s Office to host Annual Safety & Fun Fest
BROOKSVILLE — The Annual Safety & Fun Fest 2023, hosted by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, will be in downtown Brooksville on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m.
This free event showcases all of Hernando County’s first responders from deputy sheriffs and troopers to firefighters and other emergency medical personnel.
The goal is to provide a fun and educational experience for the public.
Some of the units that will be featured by the Sheriff’s Office during the event include the Civilian Mounted Unit, K-9 Unit, SWAT Team and the Drone Unit.
The Brooksville Fire Department and Hernando County Fire Rescue will also participate.
The event will also feature a variety of vendors from arts and crafts to face painting and food trucks. There will also be a touch a truck event for the children to enjoy.
If you are a vendor and are interested in reserving your spot in this year’s first responder appreciation event, use this link to sign up: https://forms.gle/P9jacf1iUMJuMPhk7.
Registration is on a first come, first serve basis. There are limited spaces available so be sure to reserve your spot today. The cost for vendors to participate is a $30 donation to Hernando County Sheriff’s Charities. Food Trucks require a $100 donation.
Non-profit organizations and churches may request a waiver of the donation fee.
