New voter information cards are being mailed to all active Hernando County voters.
The new card reflects recent changes that have been made to polling locations due to redistricting. Voters should review their new polling information as well as confirm their party affiliation. Voters may update their information online at https://www.hernandovotes.gov/Voters/Registration-Information.
Some precinct boundaries and election day polling locations have changed as a result of the redistricting process. Redistricting was done at the state and local levels following the 2020 Census. Hernando County now has 32 precincts voting at 29 polling locations. Five new locations have been added.
Cards are being mailed to 146,750 registered voters. If a voter has moved but they have not updated their voter registration, then they will not receive a new card. Voter cards will not be forwarded by the Postal Service. Voters are responsible for keeping their information up to date with the Supervisor of Elections. If you do not receive a card and think you are registered, call 352-754-4125.
“Redistricting allows us the opportunity to adjust our precinct lines for growth and find the best facilities available for voters. All active registered voters are being mailed a new voter information card informing them of their polling location. In addition, a voter can always use our Voter Lookup Tool to look themselves up prior to going to vote,” Elections Supervisor Shirley Anderson said.
To avoid confusion on Election Day, make sure to:
- Review your new Voter Information Card as soon as it arrives.
- Use the Voter Lookup Tool prior to voting to get directions to your polling location. https://www.hernandovotes.gov/Voters/Voter-Lookup-Tool
- Voters must have a valid photo and signature ID to vote. You do not need your Voter Information Card to vote.
