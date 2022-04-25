The trailhead entrance to Cypress Lakes Preserve located at 33241 Ridge Manor Blvd, in Ridge Manor now is closed to the public.
The Hernando County Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program will begin construction and installation of a trailhead kiosk at this entrance to the Preserve. The kiosk will provide information and a trail map for preserve users. During this time, the public should use the alternate entrance at 32375 Cortez Blvd. Signs will be posted to notify the public of the closure through the duration of this work and will re-open upon completion.
For more information, contact the Hernando County Environmentally Sensitive Lands at (352) 754-4737.
