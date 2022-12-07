Too often, say Kelly Rourke and Jenifer LaVoie, people fall in love with a young shelter dog’s eyes and make the emotional, but not thought out, decision to take home that puppy in the window only to learn over the next several months or so that the animal, for any number of reasons, is not a good fit for their family.
Then it winds up back at the shelter, older and harder to place.
Stopping that cycle is the aim of Dog Gone Home, the pet rescue they founded to help cast-off canines find their forever homes. In contrast to shelters, rescues such as Dog Gone Home place animals directly in foster homes, where they can get acclimated to family life and humans can get to know them, their behaviors and their quirks.
The women met while working with animal organizations, and still partner with local animal shelters that, they say, are overwhelmed by the sheer number of surrendered or abandoned animals they deal with. Increasingly, she says, as the housing crisis has people making unplanned moves, they are finding dogs just abandoned in “the nearest dump.”
While they especially focus on pregnant dogs, or those who have just given birth, and their puppies, their program is open to dogs of all ages and breeds.
“We will always take the animal,” Rourke told Suncoast News.
The biggest hurdle of starting a new rescue, she said, is money — medical costs are huge and finding donors is challenging.
Next comes finding the right foster families.
“They should have experience with dogs,” LaVoie said, “and understand it’s a commitment. They need the space and the time.
“And they have to have a big heart, and a loving heart,” she added. Foster families also need to realize that in most cases, they’ll be turning a pet they’ve grown fond of over to another family, she said; otherwise, “At some point, they’ll be no room at the inn.” That is, unless there is a “foster fail” — the term for when a foster family decides to keep their charge permanently.
“It’s the best kind of fail you can have,” said Rourke.
For information on available dogs or to donate or volunteer, visit doggonehome.org.
