BROOKSVILLE — A new leadership team has taken the helm at Eastside Elementary School, the Hernando County School District announced.
Former principal Michael Maine has accepted a position with the Martin County School District. Sarah Trowell has been named Eastside's new principal, and Katie Reynolds is the assistant principal.
Trowell has years of administrative experience as assistant principal at Chocachatti Elementary, where she expanded the resources available to the school and increased enrichment opportunities for students by cultivating loyal business and community partners.
Reynolds is regarded for her knowledge and experience with every aspect of instructional differentiation.
"The staff, parents and students of Eastside Elementary expect school leaders who understand their school's needs, respect their history and hold a vision for their future that they can embrace and achieve together. I believe with Sarah Trowell and Katie Reynolds that tradition continues," Superintendent John Stratton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.