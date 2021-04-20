New Port Richey woman celebrates 100th birthday

TRINITY — Friends and family of Betty Crew celebrated the longtime Trinity resident’s milestone achievement of longevity.
Crew turned 100 on April 19 and those close to her showed their love and appreciation over the weekend. According to Crew’s daughter, Land O’ Lakes resident Beverly Moses, a small, socially distanced backyard party Saturday was followed by a birthday parade through the Greenbrook Estates neighborhood on Sunday.
Crew retired to the Trinity area with her husband, Ray, in 1983. Both worked in the aerospace industry, Moses wrote in an email — Betty as a financial analyst and Ray as an engineer.
Staying active in the community remains important to Crew, Moses wrote. For years that included helping with Greenbrook Estates homeowner’s association social events and being involved at now-shuttered Asbury Methodist Church and a charitable organization that supports Shriners Healthcare for Children. Moses wrote that her mother drove her elderly widowed neighbors to church, lunch and doctor appointments up until a year ago.
“Staying active is the secret,” Crew is quoted as saying in Moses’ email. “No matter how old you are, don't stop being involved socially.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.