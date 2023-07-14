The city’s new welcome sign and landscaping feature is the next step in redevelopment.
New Port Richey has been working on its image in recent years, enhancing the look of the city, redeveloping its downtown and creating an inviting atmosphere to draw in both residents and visitors.
Now the city has decided to go big on that invite into downtown by improving the main entrance into the city, the intersection of U.S. 19 and Main Street. The intersection will feature an avenue of sabal palms directing the way in under a 20-foot wide welcome sign.
The sign will include a programable, lighted message so city leaders can share information about what is happening in the city and what visitors need to know. Work should begin in a couple of months, officials said.
The sign “will definitely be a focal point for the tourists saying this is who we are and these are the events we have,” said Robert Rivera, the city’s public works director. He pointed out that 60,000 people each day drive by that intersection.
In addition to the palm trees, other landscaping will be installed in the Main Street stretch off U.S. 19 along with an irrigation system.
The Community Redevelopment Agency, which is comprised of New Port Richey’s City Council members, picked the contractor for the project earlier this month, awarding the job to Augustine Construction, Inc., which was the low bidder of two submitted proposals. The city had hired an architect in 2020 to create the design.
City Manager Debbie Manns said that the idea of establishing the formal welcome sign has been around for years but the time had come to create the iconic entrance as “an extension of our branding campaign.”
The sign at the Main Street intersection will be adjacent to two of the standout features of the new New Port Richey. Keiser University built its new site on the southeast corner of the intersection and the city added a multi-story parking garage beside it. Just down the street is a part of the city’s history, the newly reopened Hacienda Hotel.
Council members were supportive of the new project.
“I really like it,” said council member Matt Murphy. He said he was glad to see the sign was tall enough to get the floats through for the annual Chasco Fiesta parade. “I don’t want to block them up,” he said.
Council member Peter Altman said that it would great if Keiser University would work with the city to develop some open area where college students could enjoy the outdoors. Manns said she is hoping to work with the contractor and the college in a partnership to create an attractive feature there.
While the price tag of the project concerned council member Kelly Mothershead, she supported the project as well. “It’s definitely needed,” she said.
Since redevelopment agency money is designed to enhance the redevelopment district, the project also had support of Council Member Mike Peters.
“It’s a beautiful concept,” he said. “If I saw it, I would want to drive in.”
Mayor Chopper Davis said he thought the intersection work that will be part of the project should mirror what state road officials are already telling the city they need to do at Marine Parkway and Gulf Drive in order to make those intersections with U.S. 19 acceptable for golf cart crossings.
But Manns and Rivera said that the intersection at Main Street was more complex and it isn’t clear that the Florida Department of Transportation will ever allow golf carts to cross at U.S. 19 and Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.