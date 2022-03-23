New Port Richey to pursue purchase of Truist Bank property, further redevelopment

NEW PORT RICHEY — City Council members sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency board unanimously approved of a motion to issue a Letter of Intent to purchase property for $2 million.
The property, which is owned by Truist Bank and is located at 6128 U.S. Highway 19, is adjacent to land the city already owns on River Road. City Manager Debbie Manns conducted an appraisal of the site last November. The property is 2.18 acres and contains a 21,172-square-foot building with no significant items of deferred maintenance. Its market value was listed at $2 million.
One of the council members said that according to the CRA balance sheet, there is a little over $1 million in city land acquired still owned by the city for redevelopment purposes.
Councilman Peter Altman said, “I love the fact that the CRA, which is supposed to work in redevelopment, has got a handle on the ability to help to solicit proposals and find what interest is out there, and be able to choose the best things for the city versus being told that there’s another facility that may not lead to the little band of land we have to try to create the density for our downtown.”
