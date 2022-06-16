NEW PORT RICHEY — City Council members have approved a request to participate in the Florida settlement with Walgreens pertaining to the National Prescription Opiate Litigation.
The approved request allows City Manager Debbie Manns to execute the subdivision settlement participation agreement and release, and a settlement participation form.
The settlement amount established is $683 million to be distributed over an 18-year period. The estimated payment amount to the city has not been released, but Manns said the city was told to expect a payment this summer, during which by that time the city should have a framework set up for the allocation and a use for the settlement proceeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.