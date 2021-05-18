New Port Richey Rotary Club continues giving back to veterans

NEW PORT RICHEY — Recognizing the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans and their dedication to country is an ongoing priority for the Rotary Club of New Port Richey.
Organizing much of anything throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has been challenging for all groups.
Aiding local veterans is a year-round effort for the club, which culminates annually with the Veterans Recognition Luncheon each November. Rotary NPR had hosted the event each year over the last decade before COVID-19 got in the way in 2020.
But according to Rotary member Marilynn deChant, the club remained determined to make something happen despite the luncheon’s cancellation. Club members created 120 veteran appreciation packages and they were distributed to clients from Meals on Wheels that indicated veteran status.
The packages contained a variety of personal hygiene products, a “Thank You” card from local high school students, a coffee mug printed with “Home of the free because of the brave,” a shopping bag and a letter from the club’s current president, Gail Armstrong.
“Honoring veterans in our community for their service to our country is a priority for our club each year,” Armstrong wrote in an email to The Suncoast News. “This year we knew we wouldn’t be able to hold our usual ceremony and, instead, needed to find a way to continue to still acknowledge the debt we all have for those in service.
“Our Veterans’ Day committee chair, Greg Wegener, had an idea that would impact some of our veterans most in need. Thanks to Greg and his committee members, we were successful in doing just that. We received many heartfelt thanks from veterans and those who care for them. It was truly an honor for our club to do this for them.”
In addition to the packages delivered through Meals on Wheels, Rotary NPR also provided personal hygiene products to 1,600 veterans at a retirement home in Land O’ Lakes.
