NEW PORT RICHEY — A resident was recognized for her outstanding volunteer service to the community by President Joe Biden with a certificate and bronze medal.
“My mother engrained it in me that that’s what (service) is really all about,” said Margaret Ewert. “You have to do all the work and after a while it doesn’t become work, it becomes the humbling part of being a part of a community, a school, and your family; that you put forth effort and you reap all kinds of rewards in the form of doing what’s right.”
Since moving to New Port Richey in the early 2000s, Ewert has been a valuable member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. She regularly looks for items to donate to the church’s thrift shop and has donated in the memory of family members and friends who have passed away.
It was also through her church that she connected with a man named Henry Rivera, who she found out was the godson of her uncle, a reverend that married his parents and baptized him. When Rivera passed away at 99 years and 11 months, she was heartbroken. She donated the funds to repair the thrift store’s A/C unit in his memory.
Prior to her move, when she was living in Wisconsin, Ewert volunteered with Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, participating as a server at a local event, grocery shopping for seniors, and sometimes driving them to make doctor’s appointments.
Receiving the President’s Volunteer Service Award was an unexpected surprise for Ewert, who volunteers simply because she enjoys “passing it forward.”
“I love the fact that they came out with that expression, pass it forward,” Ewert said. “All you can do is do the best you can and try to do good. It’s pretty easy to do selfish things, but it’s a little harder to think about other people and get a little bit off of yourself. There’s so many opportunities to do good.”
According to the letter attached to Ewert’s certificate for the President’s Volunteer Service Award, Ewert logged 106.17 hours of service.
The letter stated, “I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good. The American story has been strengthened by those who combine an optimism about what can be with resilience to turn that vision into reality. By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face — solutions that we need now more than ever. We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve.”
Ewert will be volunteering with St. Stephen’s Holiday Happenings event on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., where holiday items will be on sale and there will be coffee and doughnuts. Lunch food will be available for purchase and prepackaged boxes of cookies will be offered for $10. The Big Red Bus will also be on site for those who would like to donate their blood. For more information, call 727-264-7786.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.