New Port Richey reschedules City Council meetings

NEW PORT RICHEY — As part of its Tuesday declaration of a local state of emergency, New Port Richey rescheduled tonight's slate of City Council meetings to Thursday, July 8.
The local state of emergency went into effect today at 8:01 a.m. and remains in place for a period of up to seven days.
Prior to the storm's impending threat, City Council was preparing for its first regular meeting of the month, a work session and a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting. All will take place Thursday, beginning with the CRA meeting at 5:30 p.m., the work session at 6 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Sitting as the CRA board during the first meeting, city council members are slated to discuss a proposed hotel south of the future Keiser University being built on the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 19 and Main Street.
The board will also discuss the purchase of an 11-passenger electric shuttle designed to transport people to and from the future parking garage being built next to Keiser University.
There are two items on City Council's work session agenda. The first is a presentation by Wannemacher Jensen Architects, Inc. regarding the Meadows Dog Park. The second is a budget presentation.
The city's regular meeting agenda includes two second readings of proposed ordinances and 10 business items.
All upcoming and past meeting agendas can be found online at https://newportrichey.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/.
