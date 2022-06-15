On June 7, the city of New Port Richey invited the African American Club of Pasco County to attend its regular meeting for a proclamation of Juneteenth Day of Observance.
Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 and is celebrated on June 19 as “Independence Day” for African Americans, according to Ephraim Livingston, AACPC president. The date commemorates the day Union soldiers arrived in Texas to announce the end of slavery in the United States.
“The proclamation means a great deal,” Livingston said. “It means the city is acknowledging the African American Club of Pasco County as a partner in the Juneteenth celebration. We’ve been doing it for over 20 years, so it’s great to get that cooperation with the city.”
Florida’s emancipation date is May 20 and Livingston wants to do more to recognize it next year. As a previous Tallahassee resident, Livingston recalled the Knott House Museum hosting a re-enactment each year. Since moving to Pasco, he has not seen any recognition of it.
“To make Juneteenth official, that’s powerful for minorities,” Livingston said. “When you look at the majority of the community saying we recognize this … it goes a long way. It causes you to feel more included.”
Livingston said he hopes as Juneteenth celebrations grow, more people will take the time to educate themselves about what was going on in 1865, and the trials and tribulations of enslaved people in America. Now that the holiday has become nationally recognized, Livingston doesn’t want to see it marginalized or homogenized. Livingston said the best way to make sure Juneteenth is done right is for organizations and cities to reach out to groups like the AACPC to collaborate.
This year, the AACPC will host a Juneteenth Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the historic Booker T. Washington Schoolhouse, 6105 Pine Hill Road, Port Richey. The event is free to attend and will include food, games, entertainment, and health screenings.
A shuttle bus will take attendees between Sims Park, where End Recidivism Project Extreme will host its own free Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Livingston said he’s excited to celebrate at the Booker T. Washington Schoolhouse, where the Juneteenth Festival will offer tons of fun for everyone. Children’s activities will include a bounce house and water slide among others, games will include horseshoes, spades, dominoes, and bid whist, while the entertainment will feature dancers, a Black ballerina, guitarist, and fashion show. Food will include hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, chips, drinks and red pop. Everything is free, except for the dessert.
Among the biggest features of the festival are the free dental and health screenings, which cover breast and prostate cancer screenings, high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes.
“Those are things that plague our community because of the food that we eat and the lifestyles that we have,” Livingston said. “We’re hoping a lot of people come out in support.”
To learn more, visit www.aacpascofl.org.
