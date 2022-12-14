NEW PORT RICHEY — The city’s Recreation and Aquatic Center is offering 20% discounts on annual memberships Dec. 12 through Jan. 15 with the goal of adding 325 new members to its roster.
The City Council on Dec. 6 approved the membership drive, which would offer the discounts.
The center also offers monthly memberships and day passes. Some classes and activities are free to members, but others carry an additional charge.
Council member Peter Altman, however, thinks any membership fee for city residents is too much.
“Those 16,000 of us who pay city taxes need to have benefits,” he said at the meeting, “in order to build the city so people want to move here, and also pay taxes.
“We can afford it,” he said. “We can afford to let every resident, every child, whether their parents can afford a membership or not, to fully participate. It’s something major that will make the city embrace all residents without consideration.”
Council voted to approve the drive.
In other news
The City Council approved payment of $61,182 to Stroud Engineering Consultants for work on the 2022 River Road Neighborhood Improvements Project in September and October.
Also at the meeting, new firefighters Chandler Cornell and John Jessup were sworn in. Carolyn Marlowe was reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and Jeff Olds was appointed to the Police Pension Board.
