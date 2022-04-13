Pasco County residents showed up to the polls April 12 to elect the next City Council members.
New Port Richey candidates Peter Altman and Kelly Mothershead won the two seats available out of six competitors. Altman, the incumbent, will serve another three-year term.
“It was a really tight race and a great, positive one,” Mothershead said. “The win was super sweet because everyone involved was so nice.”
Mothershead said her first order of business following election day was to get in contact with the city manager and working toward items already in progress — expanding city projects into community renovations concerning sidewalks, streets, and lighting.
Altman and Mothershead won by 25.9 percent and 17.9 percent, respectively, and 2,963 total votes were cast among the six candidates.
The new Port Richey City Council members will be Linda Rodriguez, who was recently appointed to sit on the council temporarily to fill a seat vacated by Vice Mayor William Dittmer, and Bill Colombo. The two have been elected to a three-year term.
Colombo, who has previous experience serving on council as vice mayor and acting mayor, said, “I chose to run because I see it as my civic responsibility. The immediate focus is the budget, as we are going into budget season. In these days of inflation and raising property values, all governments are facing the duality of addressing the needs of the city, while keeping the tax rate reasonable.”
Colombo added that another priority is improving infrastructure in the city and replacing the water mains that are half a century old.
In Dade City, Scott Black and Ann Consentino were elected to the City Commission. In St. Leo, William E. Hamilton was elected as Town Commissioner, Seat 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.