NEW PORT RICHEY — Retaining trained police officers has been a problem for New Port Richey, City Manager Debbie Manns told City Council members March 7 at their regular meeting.
“It’s like we train them, and then go elsewhere,” Manns said.
One reason is that New Port Richey officers are paid less than their counterparts in similar cities.
“Our sworn officers are competitive at the beginning, but that competitiveness is lost as they move up (through the ranks),” Manns said.
To remedy that, Manns recommended, and the council agreed, to bring police personnel up to market rates by adopting a plan recommended by Evergreen Solutions LLC. The plan is subject to an agreement with the West Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents the city’s sworn officers and communications personnel.
Under the plan, a 15-year step program, pay raises will be tied to years of service, with officers and dispatchers moving up one step every two years — counted from their anniversary of employment. Raises will be capped at $6,000, but officers assigned to the detective division will also receive $3,000 annual stipends in recognition of their more complex workload and higher skill level. The first advancements will be in the 2023-24 Fiscal Year.
There would be no cost of living adjustment (COLA) the first year, but they will be negotiated with the union after that.
“We want to keep the good people that we have,” Manns said, noting that it’s also more cost-effective in the long run to retain trained people rather than constantly have to train new hires.
Also intended to help the police, the council approved on first reading a request by Police Chief Robert Kochen to empower code enforcement officers to issue tickets and enforce parking regulations. Kochen told the council that all New Port Richey’s code enforcement officers are certified parking enforcement specialists in the state of Florida, and allowing them to help enforce parking regulations should help alleviate some of the parking issues in the city, as well as relieve some of the burden on patrol officers.
Council members also discussed potentially alleviating some of the parking problems downtown by restricting on-street parking on Main Street to two or three hours to encourage foot traffic and patronage of restaurants and shops. Members said there is ample nearby parking for employees who now use those spaces for the entire day. The council will revisit the proposal at a later date.
Golf carts
Also at the meeting, the council approved on first reading an ordinance that would allow golf cart traffic on Marine Parkway from Grand Avenue to U.S. 19, and on Grand Boulevard from Gulf Avenue to Ridgewood Drive.
New Port Richey and Port Richey are lobbying the Florida Department of Transportation to permit golf cart crossing across U.S. 19 at Marine Parkway and Gulf Avenue, and in order to get approval the city must show that the golf carts have a pathway to and from downtown.
In other actions, the City Council approved alcohol sales outdoors at Railroad Square on March 15 to 17 for a St. Patrick’s celebration and at two spots in Sims Park on March 24-April 1 for the Chasco Fiesta.
