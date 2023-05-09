NEW PORT RICHEY — The city of New Port Richey recently purchased 10 new vehicles for its police department, but those on the roadways may not realize at first that the modern-looking, all-white vehicle cruising alongside them is in fact a police car.
The new cars have a modern design that, Police Chief Robert Kochen told the Suncoast News, features graphics designed in-house by talented staff members and was voted on unanimously by the department. The cars light up in the dark for easy visibility and, he said, while also making them look more modern, the new car design is saving the city money.
“Cars come white; the blue design on the previous cars was a wrap that cost $2,500 for each car,” he said. Now, graphics are applied to a white car and the “decoration” costs only $600 per car. Eventually every car will look the same, including sporting a new department badge also designed in-house.
The more modern look, however, is only the external manifestation of a “rebranding” of the department that Kochen has in the works.
The former Tarpon Springs police chief, who took over the NPRPD at the end of January, inherited a department that was the subject of controversy and contentious relationships with some residents, particularly from minority communities.
But even before he was installed, he said, he and City Manager Debbie Manns agreed upon some courses of action. These include obtaining state certification for the department, a rigorous process that involves meeting more than 400 specific milestones and that can take up to two years. The department has begun the process, Kochen said.
Among the planned innovations is the creation of a CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) to deal with issues such as homelessness, mental health issues, addiction and community policing initiatives.
“We have to be real about this,” Kochen told the City Council on May 2. “It’s in our community; we deal with it every day. You can’t hide from it. You can’t arrest your way out of the homeless problem; you have to be proactive.”
Kochen said that in his previous position, his department helped 150 people transition from homelessness, for example, and “We can do that here. If it’s done right, it can have a great impact on services for folks who really need it.”
While the department’s CIT will start small, he said the city is off to a good start: “Fifty percent of our officers (already) have CIT training, which teaches officers how to deal with people in crisis. Statistics show that when they are trained to deal with people in crisis, those people get help for services, as opposed to being arrested, and that’s our goal.” Kochen said he eventually expects all NPRPD officers to receive the training.
In the meantime, he will re-allocate the department’s school resource officers to the CIT. At the meeting, Kochen asked for, and the council approved, an agreement by which the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will take over SRO duties at the high school and middle school so that those officers can work with the CIT.
“These resources will be much more beneficial to be in-house, working with this team,” he said, adding, “We will always continue to work with them (PCSO); we will partner with them and we will train with them.”
Kochen said he and Manns are already talking about a social worker as a possible addition to the effort, and, “I know that if we get this right, and we get the right people, we can be very successful.”
