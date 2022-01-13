NEW PORT RICHEY — City Council members on Jan. 4 agreed upon the proposed operational hours for the new parking structure behind Keiser University on Acorn Street and discussed the tram route.
City Manager Debbie Manns recommended the following operational hours for the garage as 7:30 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Any vehicle still parked in the garage after midnight will have to follow the directions on signage to call the police department to be released. City staff will run the parking structure during operational hours.
Once the adjacent hotel opens in 2023, the city will change the parking structure’s hours to a 24-hour garage. There will be no charge to park in the garage.
Tram hours are expected to be adjusted according to usage, but is currently set to operate from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The complete journey should take anywhere from 20-25 minutes, Manns said.
Tram service hours may be extended when events are hosted at Sims Park, Manns added.
The tram route was designed by the city police department and department of public works. The route will have six stops: Main Street Landing, Nebraska Avenue/Grand Boulevard, Sims Park, Main Street Landing, and the parking structure.
Adjustments to the route after the city’s work session now include an additional stop, and a second tram has been purchased. The city is currently recruiting drivers who will undergo training. Manns said she expects the tram to begin services within the next few weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.