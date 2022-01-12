NEW PORT RICHEY — City Council members on Jan. 4 discussed the first reading of an ordinance regarding exchanging city-owned property with the county. The property in question relates to Pine Hill Ball Park along with two residential lots across the street from the park at 5640 Main St. to include the county’s portion of the adjacent Nebraska Avenue Parking Lot.
The properties that the county would like to exchange with the city are on the southeast corner of Main Street and Bank Street and south of Nebraska Street, east of Lincoln Street and North of Missouri Street. There is a two-story building on one and a parking lot on the second. The property has been appraised at $1,050,000.
The value for the city’s 9.93 acres of property at Pine Hill Ball Park was determined to be $1,140,000 by Tod Marr & Associates LLC in June 2021. The county is prepared to make improvements on the Pine Hill property that is used by the West Pasco Little League but cannot do so until it is the owner.
City Manager Debbie Manns explained that there is currently a $90,000 difference in the two values of the properties. The city’s property value is higher as a result of the methodology used to establish the value. It was based on its potential economic use, Manns said, adding that it could potentially be used for residential, further increasing the property’s value.
“(The county agreed) that in lieu of their interest in the property, in lieu of the good relationship that we share with the county, and their interest in improving the property, they would consider it an even exchange,” Manns said. “We are recommending that you accept it as an even exchange under the terms as outlined in the attached agenda item as well as the extended occupancy agreement.”
The extended occupancy agreement outlines the terms for the Department of Health’s occupancy in the building, which calls out potentially their use of space in the Bank Street building for a period of up to two years during which time their future space is being renovated to accommodate them. Manns said the DOH’s future space has been under renovation for a six-month period of time, adding that recent conversations and expectations is it will be a year from now before that space is prepared. It will be less than two years proposed in the agreement.
Nonetheless, the city has asked for a two-year period of time there would not be a rent payable unless they exceed the two-year period of time. The payment per month would be $1,500.
“The city’s been interested in this building for some time now, we believe it’s a vital piece of real estate in respect to our economic development efforts in the downtown area,” Manns said.
Deputy Mayor Chopper Davis praised the decision to exchange the Pine Hill Ball Park with the city, as he added that, “It’s been a great asset to have the county there at the ball field. The maintenance of the fields, them bringing clay, keeping an eye on the grass, we could have never done that by ourselves. It’s been a great partnership and it’s been great for the kids in the New Port Richey area. They’ll take it to a new level.”
