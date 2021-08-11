NEW PORT RICHEY – A unanimous city council vote agreed to decrease the tentative millage rate to 8.5000, or $8.50 per $1,000 in taxable value.
Resolution No. 2021-47 established the tentative millage rate for Pasco County TRIM notice, otherwise known as Truth in Millage. Public hearings to further discuss the millage rate have been set for Thursday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m.
By setting the tentative millage rate at 8.5 mills, Finance Director Crystal Feast said this “accomplishes the city council’s goal of lowering the millage rate, and will also continue to generate an increase in ad valorem revenue for the next fiscal year.”
Councilman Mike Pudent noted that the recommended tentative millage rate was the lowest seen in the past 10 years. He added that as property values in the city continue to increase, this lower rate will give residents a break on their taxes and will help the city maintain a healthy budget.
Other items of business:
Task order submitted by Stroud Engineering Consultants Inc. not to exceed $82,190 toward design and construction bid associated with 2021 water system improvement project.
The project will see to the installation of approximately 7,800 feet of 6-inch and 8-inch diameter water mains, valves, fittings, service connections, and the installation of 10 fire hydrant assemblies. The new water mains will be replacing existing diameter water mains that are beyond their serviceable life. The upgraded mains will provide increased Fire Flow Capacity to the existing and proposed fire hydrant assemblies resulting in better fire protection to the residential & commercial properties in the event of a fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.