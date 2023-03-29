NEW PORT RICHEY — Kate Connolly, Chopper Davis and Wayne Scott all want to be the new mayor of New Port Richey, and they told the city why March 9.
The three hopefuls made their cases to the public at a debate at the Richey Suncoast Theatre in New Port Richey sponsored by the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce, the Richey Suncoast Theatre and The Hub. Each was given three minutes to make an opening statement, had 90 seconds to answer each of 10 questions, and then had another three minutes to sum up why they deserve to assume the office being vacated by Rob Marlowe because of term limits.
“I came here in 1983 to open a business, and once I opened that business, I got involved with the town,” Davis said in his opening statement, adding that he grew up with a dad in the Air Force and never had a hometown until he moved here. “I got involved first with two nonprofits, and then with the city. The right two people asked me to run for City Council in 2012. I did, and I spent nine years on City Council. About eight or nine months ago, when I got termed out for City Council and deputy mayor, the town realized that the mayor would be termed out this April, and they said, ‘Chopper, would you come back?’”
Scott said he recently moved to New Port Richey from Trinity, largely because he loves the city’s walkability. Married with two “double-digit” children, “I moved down here because I wanted a family environment, and I love walking downtown. Most of you know me as the owner of NEAT coffee bar. I opened up a coffee bar with a full working space, and I’ve gotten to know the community in a short span of time. In knowing the community and speaking to them, I’ve gotten to know a lot of the history of New Port Richey, which I love. I’ve been over to the Hacienda, and I’ve been to a lot of the historic businesses that we have around here. It’s something that I’d love to share not just within the community. I’m finding that a lot of people in the community aren’t aware of it. And I love that part, because as the new guy, I get to tell the community about that kind of stuff. It brings me joy. I would like to share that type of experience with everyone, not just within New Port Richey, but outside.”
“I’m running for mayor because I love our city,” Connolly said in her opening statement. “I love moments like this when everybody comes together, and I know in my heart that our time has really just begun. I believe in servant leadership; my goal is to serve you. My parents left the private sector to be public servants, and I’ve been involved in various forms of government and nonprofits since my first Student Council election back in fifth grade. I always knew we can do even better when we’re together and can improve the quality of life for all of our residents. We’re well on our way. We’ve made goals, especially downtown, but there’s still a lot of work to do: to connect our neighborhoods, to connect our families and our small businesses. And I keep saying that that’s the backbone of our city.”
Connolly, a Florida native who grew up in Tarpon Springs and greater New Port Richey, said she is a “creative manager by trade, with experience managing million-dollar budgets” and cited her experience with the Arthritis Foundation, a previous run for City Council and service on the Cultural Affairs Committee, and various other organizations.
Asked what the greatest challenges facing the city are, and how as mayor they would address them, Scott responded, “The greatest challenges are those that we don’t know, can’t see, and can only prepare for. Being involved with the city as much as I have been recently, I learned about sewer, I learned about power, I learned about fire … there’s tons of things that we just can’t predict. We live in Florida; six months out of the year is hurricane season. We’re always under some sort of threat, and we’re pretty good at managing it.
“As far as the present problems, I think they’re being worked on. We could let people know where we are in the progress of that solution, whether it be homelessness, overcrowding, parking — any number of issues in the city are being addressed. It’s just where are they in the process: What do those solutions look like, and are they solutions that everyone is behind? I would like more involvement and feedback from the people.”
Connolly answered, “Some of our biggest challenges are a lack of working together, a lack of positivity in some of our communications, a lack of communications in general — as we all touched on — and with that we can continue to connect by creating a bigger picture plan.
“We can figure out how to serve the surrounding neighborhoods, work with our partner cities, work with private partnerships as well, to actually continue the progress rather than be held back. We’ve got economic woes potentially coming, we’ve got huge stress when it comes to our coastal areas as well as our riverfront areas, and we’ll need to continue to face those. I think if we incorporate more planning in sustainability as well as seeking more grant funding, we’ll be able to tackle a lot of our potential problems.
“But most of what I worry about is affordability and the potential of pushing out our long-term residents and those that have helped us grow as a city.”
Davis said, “When I got involved with the city, in 2013, the budget was about $55 million. Now it’s about $82 million. So we’ve done a lot for the city, and we’ve provided a lot of services for the city. We have to have fiscal conservativeness going forward, without a doubt. Are we guaranteed we’re going to be getting that money down the road? No. So what we need to do is be very fiscally conservative, take a look at each one of our projects, each one of our departments, see where we can curb maybe a little bit.
“Also, we want to lower the ad valorem taxes on your property, and to do that means we need to take a closer look at our budget. And looking at our budget means we might have to tighten our budget. In that sense, we’re going to have to be looking at the future every day, day in and day out.
Among other topics discussed during the question portion was the role of the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), which makes development plans and allocates public development funds, and the balance between improving downtown and the rest of the city: For example, should the city be spending more energy, time and money on residential areas, public spaces that are not Sims Park, and the U.S. 19 corridor? Is it even the city’s job to do marketing for private businesses?
The candidates also gave their view on the greatest opportunities facing New Port Richey, grant programs, and what they think they will bring to the table if elected April 11.
To view the debate in its entirety, visit the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. For candidate backgrounds and initial statements, read previous coverage from the Suncoast News at suncoastnews.com/elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.