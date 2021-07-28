NEW PORT RICHEY – The City Council met for a second reading of an ordinance pertaining to amendments of operating golf carts within the city but ended the discussion with a motion to pass July 20.
Based on the May 18 meeting, city staff recommended six streets be omitted from a list of those which carts could operate in the city. These are Marine Parkway, Grand Boulevard, Congress Street, Madison Street, Massachusetts Avenue and Trouble Creek Road.
Since the initial meeting, city officials have determined several alternate routes in Marine Parkway that golf cart users could rely on to navigate around the city without using Marine Parkway.
The revised ordinance now states “golf carts are permitted to use prohibited streets to access properties accessible only from a prohibited street, only to the extent necessary to access the nearest street where operation is not prohibited.”
Additionally, the amendment removes the requirement to register golf carts with the city, and the city of New Port Richey will align its rules with the state’s statutes.
“The ordinance opens up some opportunities for some travel with neighboring jurisdictions and loosens some of the requirements based on current Florida statutes as it relates to operation of the golf cart in specific respect to necessary safety equipment,” said City Manager Debbie Manns.
Council member Mike Peters expressed his concern that being a golf cart friendly city, the ordinance might result in some serious accidents. Peters added that he supports the named streets being locked out in the ordinance.
Council member Peter Altman said he would love it if an amendment could be made that would allow residents of Madison Street and others affected by the ordinance to be able to operate golf carts in their communities.
Despite the current golf cart ordinance in effect, laws are being broken anyway for driving in the street, Altman added.
One solution brought up is to identify locations where there are clear straight-across crossings with high visibility. The duration golf carts would be utilizing these crossings to get to their intersection would be short.
In the past week, officials stated that Florida wrapped up enforcement of speeding along interstates, which ties into the current issue in the city of speeding. While traffic is mostly observed to be slow on Main Street itself, the bigger problem remains on other streets, such as River Road and Main Street in particular.
The main agenda is to tackle crossing on U.S. 19, which currently is open to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorized wheelchairs, so why not golf carts, Altman said. Golf cart communities are continuing to grow in New Port Richey.
Mayor Rob Marlowe said the city needs to make Marine Parkway safe enough by putting pressure on FDOT to figure out how to make that intersection safe for golf cart crossings.
“We need to hold FDOT’s feet to the fire, and that’s the only way they’re going to do it,” Marlowe concluded. “I recognize the (police) chief’s concern with speed on Marine Parkway, gotta get the speed under control, but I think long term that is the around and it’s going to be very popular for golf cart use and we need to deal with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.