NEW PORT RICHEY — It’s not like you need a new bestie, but it would be nice to have someone who likes the same things you do to catch a flick with, or match wits over a game, or just grab a coffee and chat.
As we emerge from our COVID bubbles, and still often find most of our human interaction taking place in our PJs in front of a screen, we can wind up wishing for a little face-to-face human company.
But meeting like-minded people isn’t always easy. Everybody’s busy. Bars are crowded, noisy and not everyone’s favorite place to hang out. Clubs usually concentrate on a specific activity and can be pricey and demand a certain level of commitment. And hanging out in the park seeking friends among random strangers — well, let’s just say that’s generally frowned upon.
Enter “Speed Friending,” a new project of the New Port Richey Public Library. It’s the brainchild of Tomás Monzon, the new program director at the library. Monzon is also curator of the West Pasco Historical Society, and he noted that when he did walking tours of the city, many people in his groups mentioned they wished they had friends to share such experiences with. So he came up with an easy, no-pressure way for people to get to meet others that they might hit it off with.
It's based on the same principle as speed dating: People come to a central place and spend five minutes talking to a variety of strangers who are there for the same reason. Each person has a form to use to indicate interest — or lack of it — with those they meet. At the end of the session, they turn in their forms to library staff, who, if they see mutual interest, facilitate introductions, including contact information. And participants can take it from there.
The library tested the waters March 14 with a friending session for people ages 55 and older. That group, organizers said, often faces such challenges as loss of a partner, retirement and loss of workplace colleagues, a move, or health and/or mobility issues. It plans, however, to extend the program so that people of other generations, who face their own challenges when it comes to making casual friends, get a chance to meet and greet someone who might just become their walking/talking/movie-going buddy.
At the March 14 event, library staff served mocktails — “It feels social. They made something fancy for us and that’s nice,” said one participant — as a full house made the rounds.
“I’m here just to meet folks,” said Paula Seeger, who retired a year ago. “I have the freedom to do stuff during the day.” And now she can find some people to do it with.
For this event, the library asked people to bring a favorite book as an ice breaker, but organizers said that was just a suggestion — it could be anything or nothing. Speed Friending is about promoting not books, but community.
For more information about upcoming events at the New Port Richey Library, visit newportrichey.librarycalendar.com.
