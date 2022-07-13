NEW PORT RICHEY — City leaders are making a second bid at purchasing a downtown property they hope to redevelop.
City Council members, sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency board, on July 5 authorized a new letter of intent to purchase the property at 6128 U.S. Highway 19 for $2.2 million after its initial $2 million offer in March fell through.
Truist Bank, which sits on the property just south of the parking garage, was formed through a joint venture with SunTrust and BB&T banks. City Manager Debbie Manns said the city had a good relationship with SunTrust until BB&T entered the picture, further complicating things.
“We did not enjoy as much cooperation with them as we did with Truist as it related to the city’s interest in the property,” Manns said about BB&T. “In fact, one could suggest that they may have misrepresented their intent, to some degree, to sell the property to the city at the $2 million price. Unfortunately, when our letter of intent was submitted to them, they were unable to actualize the sale as they had committed orally to doing.”
The property is part of a broader picture the CRA has to redevelop that quadrant of the city. New Port Richey already owns property adjacent to the bank on River Road. The bank is a 21,172-square-foot building sitting on 2.18 acres. An appraisal in November 2021 showed the property’s value to be $2 million.
The sale has instead gone on to Madison Marquette, a commercial real estate investment management corporation, and should close in a couple of weeks, according to Manns, who added that firm is purchasing hundreds of the bank’s properties.
Manns said she spoke with Madison Marquette’s director of real estate to express the CRA’s desire to purchase the New Port Richey property, and the director appeared amenable to the potential sale.
“Rather than to have a new appraisal conducted, which commits to writing an increased value which I’m certain would reflect a value in excess of what our last letter of intent was, I’m recommending that we put in an offer in our letter of intent in the amount of $2,200,000,” Manns said. “I would consider it to be a strong offer and one that will gain their ear, and one that represents a modest transfer profit for them and motivation to sell just one bank out of their group.”
Council member Peter Altman was in favor of purchasing the property, as redevelopment plans would include alleviating traffic from Main Street. The CRA also has an $800,000 grant to be used toward drainage and river cleanup. Altman said he is keen to see the CRA implement resiliency measures and use the funds to install drainage in the parking lot to prevent stormwater flow into the river.
If the sale goes through, Manns said the city intends to solicit proposals from firms to purchase and redevelop the site. Manns expects the city to bring on a private developer and if the property is to be held as an asset, then the city would bond for the property. She said in the likelihood it would be held for a short period of time, then the city would borrow the money through the water and shore fund and would pay it at the time of title transfer.
