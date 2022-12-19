In 1916, 15 New Port Richey men banded together to form a fire brigade: You could call them, and they would come and put out your fire. It was a loosely organized group of volunteers until September 1922, when the city formally recognized and chartered the New Port Richey Volunteer Fire Brigade.
That date, Fire Chief Christopher Fitch told the Suncoast News, is the one it decided to celebrate as the centennial of what is now the New Port Richey Fire and Emergency Services Department. The department began its planned week of celebrations in September with a breakfast for retired firefighters cooked and served by current ones, and open houses at the fire stations, but Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole delayed the finale to the festivities until Dec. 5, when firefighters, their families and friends, and the general public gathered in and around Ordinance 1, a craft brewery on Main Street in downtown New Port Richey, to celebrate the department’s 100 years of providing life-saving aid to the community.
“That building used to be a fire station,” said Fitch. “The owner has kept up the history of that structure with a lot of old pictures, fire helmets on the walls. And on one of the walls is a drawn map that the firefighters used back in the ‘30s and ‘40s. So there are a lot of artifacts inside that structure.”
That made Ordinance 1, he said, the ideal venue for a celebration that lasted from noon to 3 p.m. and included speeches, camaraderie, dining on catered food and, in the back, a fire truck to explore and activities for children.
But besides just celebrating, Fitch added, the department wanted to do something for the community beyond its usual—as if that weren’t enough—service.
“We wanted to attach a charity,” he said. “So our involvement was bringing personal hygiene items to schools that they could deliver to kids—most of the schools have a closet where they keep them. So we collected them, and also a lot of businesses donated items or gift cards that we raffled off, and we took the proceeds to buy personal hygiene items for the schools.”
Also in that back area, the department chaplain gave a blessing and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital presented the department with a plaque of appreciation for 100 years of service.
And that service has of course grown since a handful of men got together to put out fires a century ago, Fitch noted.
‘Even though the fire department is rich in history and tradition, so much has changed,” he said. “Any career field in the last 100 years has changed. The fire service is no different.
“Back then, the fire service started with steam engines pulled by horse-drawn carriages; then it became motorized in the 1920s. So our first fire truck was a motorized piece of equipment that costs only $2,000. And now you buy a fire engine and it's anywhere from $500,000 to $800,000.” The department bought a new ladder truck last year, and those, he said, can approach $1 million.
“In those days,” he said of the brigade’s beginning, “the fire department mainly just put out fires and that's all they did. Now that's probably one of the least amount of things we do. We evolved. The emergency medical service was incorporated in with the fire service, so now all our firefighters are paramedics. We provide the highest level of pre-hospital medical care in the industry. We respond to all medical calls, respond to rescue operations. We do fire prevention, inspections of all the buildings in the city (I always say the best way to put out a fire is to prevent it from happening in the first place). We do public education. And we do a lot of community relations.
“I have to say,” Fitch added, “how proud and honored I am to be the chief of this department, especially in this time of history, the 100th anniversary of providing dedicated service to the community.”
