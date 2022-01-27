NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey City Council members heard a presentation by the Environmental Committee on Jan. 18 regarding a proposal to prohibit polystyrene containers at city-approved and sanctioned events.
The proposal, which was submitted in August, was drawn up by resident Noah Denny. Denny had previously submitted a similar proposal that recommended banning all polystyrene food and drink containers within the city, which was not adopted.
“When I went to the Cotee River Bike Fest I had a great time … but one thing I did not have a great time dealing with was the piles of Styrofoam, red solo cups, and other polystyrene waste in the disposal bins placed around the streets,” Denny told the council. “Knowing that none of this waste was recyclable in Pasco and was essentially a one-time use product, I decided to approach the Environmental Committee regarding this waste. I remember that the City Council had expressed interest in creating an ordinance to prohibit the use of polystyrene at city events even though that was back in 2019.”
Denny said it is never too late to take action and implement beneficial ordinances to reduce pollution and waste. He explained that polystyrene is a wide group of products from red solo cups for drinks, Styrofoam containers for carry-out food, and products with the No. 6 recycling code.
“The simple fact is there are many alternatives to polystyrene products that are recyclable, reusable, or are more easily disposable and quickly degrade,” Denny said. “This proposal does not mandate that vendors or businesses participating in city events must use a certain product in lieu of polystyrene or Styrofoam, but that they must use other products during city-approved or sanctioned events. The ordinance will have a beneficial impact on the city.”
Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King was also present during this presentation and brought up that it’s a requirement during KPB events that vendors are not allowed to use polystyrene. Additionally, KPB is working with local companies and restaurants as part of its Companies for a Cause program to educate them about the benefits of ditching this product. Several New Port Richey businesses have already got on board with this program.
Mayor Rob Marlowe asked King if Pasco County is considering a proposal such as this one, to which she replied no. Marlowe went on to ask if she was familiar with any Florida cities prohibiting polystyrene at its events. Tallahassee is one such city, she said, but Marlowe was more concerned about how it would affect the economic impact on city-approved events such as the Chasco Fiesta.
“Pasco doesn’t recycle No. 6 plastics,” King said. “No. 6 isn’t being used to produce other items, which is why it’s not being recycled — there’s no market for it. Even if you recycle it, there’s no place for it to go.”
Dell deChant, chair of the Environmental Committee added, “The other observation about Styrofoam, whether or not we actually get to the point to recycle it, is it is not compostable or biodegradable. Styrofoam doesn’t break down and it remains in ecosystem 500 years, possibly more.”
The presentation concluded with a hope for further discussions on recyclable products in Pasco, such as glass, in the future.
In other news, City Council members agreed to revisit a discussion next month of whether to keep Railroad Square closed during weekends. Members said it was important to get businesses’ input, and it is their hope to have some responses back by the next meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.