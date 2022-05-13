NEW PORT RICHEY — After a presentation by S&ME Inc. on a preliminary alternative bridge analysis for Marine Parkway and U.S. Highway 19, city council members agreed the total cost of the project should not land on the city itself.
As suggested by Councilman Peter Altman, the city should seek monetary assistance from the Florida Department of Transportation and Pasco County, as funds have already been allocated to improve that section of U.S. 19. According to Altman, there is approximately $3-4 million in funds from FDOT that could be put toward the safety of pedestrians crossing Marine Parkway and U.S. 19.
“Our part of Highway 19 was identified, as FDOT said, as the most dangerous fatality highway in the country,” Altman said.
Angelo Rao of S&ME presented three ways in which the city could create a multi-use bridge or path across Marine Parkway and U.S. 19. The first included the construction of a 15-foot ramp width bridge that would cost the city in the ballpark of $10-11 million. A smaller 12-foot ramp width bridge would not allow maintenance vehicles or golf carts access to the bridge but would cost $7-8 million. Lastly, the city could instead opt for an at-grade crossing for about $83,400.
Mayor Rob Marlowe was strongly against the proposed cost of the bridge, stating that there are better uses for city to spend millions of dollars.
“I got a real problem with the cost of this,” he said. “We’ve got to get the golf carts across. We’re talking somewhere probably $12-15 million before we get done, and I can think of a lot of other things we ought to spend that sort of money on, particularly if we can get FDOT to fix the intersection so that it is safe for people to get across.”
Marlowe proposed working with FDOT and by showing the city’s plan, seeing how much FDOT would be willing to contribute toward the project.
Altman told the council he approached FDOT in Tampa the week prior to the council’s working session to apologize for how the last meeting with New Port Richey went. Apparently, according to Altman, during the discussion for the Green Key Crossing, words like “dumb,” “stupid,” and “how could you do this” came up.
This led to the district secretary telling Altman that FDOT refuses to do work in New Port Richey until the city council can agree upfront because FDOT spent some $300,000 on that crossing.
Altman added that at his meeting with FDOT, he was presented with a mid-block crossing as an alternative to the bridge. Altman stated that FDOT said it’s committed to using specific funds that are coming to them to reduce deaths on the highway versus addressing the concern that golf carts can’t cross the highway.
FDOT then presented to Altman four to five crossings they could put in within the city limits, one of which could be placed between Green Key Beach and the highway, one at Marine Parkway, and another one closer to Trouble Creek.
