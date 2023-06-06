NEW PORT RICHEY — The New Port Richey City Council recently signed off on the city’s 2023 Flood Management Progress Report, which outlines its efforts to comply with the National Flood Insurance Plan Community Rating System.
The city’s compliance affords residents who are policy holders with insurable property in flood zones a decrease in their insurance premiums. New Port Richey currently has a rating of 7, which gives residents a 15% reduction in premiums.
On May 2, Dale Hall, New Port Richey’s community and development director, presented the council with the 2022-2023 Report on Local Mitigation Strategy and Repetitive Loss Floodplain Management Plan, which outlines the city’s current practices, gives an update on progress in implementing its flood management plan, and is essential to obtaining CRS recertification and continuing in the program.
Among the efforts cited in the report are:
• Regulating new development and redevelopment to reduce property damage caused by flooding, including requiring stormwater run-off regulation and not allowing infill without a drainage study
• Maintaining and improving existing stormwater and drainage facilities
• Administering a business continuity plan to minimize post-disaster business interruptions, and
• Enforcing building codes to require wind load structural standards for new construction.
Also mentioned are increasing public awareness of relevant assistance such as insurance policies, disaster sheltering and evacuation, and flood mitigation grant programs.
According to the report, in 2022-23, the city identified 46 “repetitive loss properties” (a structure that in an area that has experienced flooding at least twice in 10 years), and New Port Richey’s policy is to encourage the owners of these properties to either elevate or demolish them. New Port Richey, the report says, also continues to work on drainage improvements and to pursue grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to elevate homes.
Copies of the report are available at the Development Department at City Hall, 5919 Main St.
