NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey Council member Peter Altman spent a long weekend in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month at the 14th annual Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact’s Leadership Summit. Altman represents the city in the Tampa Bay Regional Resiliency Coalition, which will hold its own annual leadership summit, its third, in May.
The southeastern Florida group was established 14 years ago as a consortium of Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, and many cities in the region, to collectively address climate change in the region.
“We’re seeking to expand their unifying approach,” Altman told the Suncoast News. “It’s only going to work if we work together.” He added that regional planning councils throughout the state are interested in combining forces to stimulate change at the state and national level as well.
“The overall scientific fact is the Earth is heating up,” he said, regardless of what one believes is the cause. “This has led to projections of sea-level rise, and local governments are grappling with ways to cope. Some damage has already been done and there’s nothing we can do about it, but the goal is to hold the sea level rise to 2 feet and the temperature rise to 2%. It sounds dramatic, but we need to save the planet.”
Flooding, of course, is a major hazard in Pasco County, so, Altman said, “You have to move away from high-hazard areas, or else increase mitigation.” He said that planned, controlled development and land use is important to containing environmental damage.
“Solving this problem requires so many disciplinary areas in addition to science,” Altman said. “One thing I learned (at the summit) is that there are large costs associated with shoddy construction and shoddy building codes.” At the summit Alice Hill — a former climate official in the Obama administration and David M. Rubenstein Senior Fellow for Energy and the Environment at the Council on Foreign Relations — said that every $1 spent on codes saves $11 in remediation.
But, he added, “To me, what is exciting about this period of innovation is it’s not just up to the government to solve this problem.” Property owners are stakeholders, he said, as are innovators from many fields.
For example, “There is a 3-D printer about to come on line which prints coral — it provides a skeleton for sea life to attach to.” And, he added, “Our future economy is going to be heavily inclusive of electrification,” not only for transportation, but for other systems, such as HVAC, that currently run on fossil fuels.
Altman said one pressing issue is making sure that New Port Richey “catches the wave of funding that is becoming available across the country.” The four counties in the SE Florida Compact received 60% of available grants in a single year, and the councilman wants to see that ratio change. New Port Richey did receive a resiliency grant to remove impervious parking surface that was draining into the river at U.S. 19 and Main Street, but there’s plenty more that needs to be done.
For more information on the upcoming Tampa Bay Regional Resiliency Leadership Summit, visit tbrpc.org/summit2023.
