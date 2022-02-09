NEW PORT RICHEY — Council members continued the discussion of the closure at Railroad Square, ultimately agreeing with business owners about accessibility and improving parking. Council members are still awaiting concept designs for the square.
The closure of Railroad Square was instituted in May 2020 to allow businesses to utilize the space for social distancing purposes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to City Manager Debbie Manns.
Businesses were given an opportunity to give feedback in response to a letter from the city whether they are for or against the continued closure of the square. Juan-A-Taco and Cerveza representative Margo Fisher gave her two cents on the closure.
“I know I’m one of the businesses that has most of the functions that are down on Railroad Square, and it has brought me in probably about 40 percent more business for night life,” Fisher said. “I’ve been able to open my doors more for that to accommodate with the traffic that we want to provide on Railroad Square. It’s safer to have that road closed when we have functions back there, and we are used to those functions for the last two years.”
If Railroad Square is open again on weekends, Fisher said she fears seeing a decline in business. She has bands booked for the next six months and has received positive feedback from them.
Fisher added that the pylons look bad and she has heard from several businesses who agree that it makes the square look like it’s under construction. She suggested putting the railroad crossing down and using chains for parking lots.
Gene Sullivan, on the other hand, expressed a desire to see the square open again. While closed, the square takes away parking and may prevent people from seeing what shops are around. He suggested parking food trucks on the south side of the road on that square and golf carts could park on the other side if the city doesn’t want cars.
Councilman Peter Altman said, “I think we’ve talked about making Railroad Square an exciting place. We have money we’ve been spending on concept design and that’s a whole other discussion. When we look at what we heard from the staff’s work, businesses that are trying to make their rent and pay their occupational bill, I get a little anxious about the food trucks coming in and not having any revenue come to the city.”
The closure of the square as a wet zone was supposed to be a temporary thing due to COVID, Altman added. However, he is a proponent for having the area identified for a wet zone as people don’t have to down their drink to go to the next bar.
“I think there’s a number of areas where I’ve talked to the city manager about supporting the wet zone concept,” Altman said. “It’s true there’s many times you go out there and there’s nobody on the street, particularly earlier, so what we did hear is maybe (changing the time to) later in the day, something like that. We need to have a vibrant area.”
Altman also said he would support moving the barricades back.
“I think you’ve hit the nail on the head,” said Mayor Rob Marlowe. “Moving the barricades back to give access to those couple little lots would certainly help. There’s no reason that once you get east of the west Verizon lot, for lack of a better term, there’s no reason that couldn’t be barricaded off, so if Juan-a-Taco wants to have a band or something in that section, there’s no reason it couldn’t happen.”
Marlowe proposed a solution to the barricades of using the railroad crossing arms. He explained how before he joined the council, somebody had spent an enormous amount of money on railroad crossing arms that were supposed to be able to go up and down.
“I haven’t seen them in the down position in years,” Marlowe said. “If we got them, we probably ought to use them for some of those events.”
The food trucks, however, are a mixed blessing, according to Marlowe, who isn’t a fan of them. He said he would prefer to spend his money supporting local restaurants that are paying taxes.
“The problem with the food trucks is that some of them come in with poorly muffled generators,” Marlowe said. “There have been occasions when Pete’s Grand Central would have the food trucks right out back with the generators and it basically killed the ability of Rose’s Bistro to use their outdoor dining area. It was so noisy you couldn’t hear yourselves think. Maybe that’s an issue for another night.”
The council was in agreement to see some changes come to Railroad Square and overall, members said they like that the weekend closure has been good for businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.