NEW PORT RICHEY — Some City Council members showered her with praise, and some members of the public showered her with scorn, but at the end of an at-times-contentious discussion of City Manager Debbie Manns’ performance evaluation, the council unanimously voted to raise her salary by 9%. Mann’s evaluation was discussed at a special meeting held April 6 because council members were in Tallahassee on April 4.
New Port Richey has a council-manager form of government, and Manns is in charge of all city departments and all hiring and firing of city personnel. She came to New Port Richey in 2014. According to the city’s website, she is credited with being instrumental in the Sims Park Improvement Project, the expansion of the Recreation and Aquatic Center, authoring the Economic Development Plan, implementing a National Main Street program, guiding redevelopment of the commercial corridor as well as neighborhoods, and more.
Mann currently earns $141,086 annually. Effective June 2, her salary will be $153,795.
Manns has “done an outstanding job, performing at a very high level,” said Deputy Mayor Mike Peters.
Council member Kelly Mothershead lauded what she called Manns’ “amazing job. I’m amazed at the accountability that she has, (her) awareness of the community and of our city. She’s increased our taxable values from 8½% to 16% this year, and brought in $3 million in grants herself. She’s extremely committed and dedicated to our city.”
Added council member Matt Murphy: “If there’s anything I have to fault her for, it’s she does too much. She’s able to have her hands in everything.” Murphy especially pointed out Manns’ work in economic development, including running that department when it had no director. “Overall, I think she’s doing a fantastic job, and hopefully she’ll want to stay with us for a long time.”
Outgoing Mayor Rob Marlowe was more circumspect, saying that “While Ms. Manns may not be perfect and she does not walk on water, she’s a site better than others I’ve worked with over the years. … I think that under the circumstances she’s done a pretty good job.”
Council member Peter Altman said he preferred to make his comments about Manns’ performance in private, and he asked that the evaluation and salary decision be postponed for six months after the new mayor is installed and financial data is in.
In contrast to the council’s positivity, several members of the public confronted the governing body for what they saw as ignoring continuing issues surrounding Manns’ conduct in office. They included Marlowe Jones, who recently filed a $2 million lawsuit against the city alleging false arrest, harassment and other charges. At previous meetings, Jones has said he has copies of an email sent by Manns expressing disappointment that he was acquitted on charges of assaulting a police officer, a charge for which the city ultimately was unable to provide any evidence.
“I almost went to prison because of your last chief of police and your city manager, and I have the text messages that can prove it,” Jones said. “You keep the city manager; do what you want. Spend all the people’s money. But I’m telling you, at the end of the day we are going to change this corrupt city government.”
Other speakers included former New Port Richey Mayor Wendy Brenner, who said she was one of those who hired Manns but now she is “appalled. I’m hearing from business people downtown they are upset. They’re being harassed on a continuous basis. People have been harassed by the police department and by code enforcement.”
Other speakers included residents Kimberly Cox, Judith Allen, Nathan Pollack and Bertel Butler IV, not unknown faces at City Council meetings. Among the criticisms they leveled at Manns were her alleged weaponization of departments under her control, especially the police department and code enforcement, and a high attrition rate among city employees because of both poor pay and unwillingness to work for Manns or under the conditions she imposes. Butler asked the council to reconsider the amount of her raise because, he said, “That’s a slap in the face to your workers who fought hard to get a 5% raise, and some of them got only 3%.”
Council members do not typically respond to public comments during meetings, and the only interaction was when Cox went over her allotted time and a council member asked police to escort her from the chamber. She was heard yelling “Don’t touch me!” as she exited.
After the comments portion closed, however, Murphy said, regarding attrition and understaffing at City Hall, “When you work for somebody, you work for them, and you do what they want you to do. And you can comply, or you have to go somewhere else.”
Peters said that “When I’m up here (on the dais), I’m not speaking to the folks who are here to observe us (the public), but we (City Council) are here to work together to do what we do.” He conceded he has some issues with Manns — “I’d like to see the financial statements. I’d like to see the budget. I don’t know why we don’t get it” — but pronounced Manns deserving of an increase and voted with the rest of City Council to approve it.
New Port Richey City Council meetings are livestreamed and available afterwards on the city’s website. To view the discussion of Manns’ performance evaluation and salary increase in its entirety, visit http://newportricheyfl.swagit.com/play/04072023-549.
