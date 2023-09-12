NEW PORT RICHEY — After hearing mostly contentious comments from the public at its regular meeting Sept. 5, the City Council decided to contract with one trash hauler for the entire city but agreed not to put the charges on property owners’ tax bills. The council came to a consensus, but did not vote, to add the cost of solid waste collection to utility bills.
At issue was the awarding of a citywide contract to Waste Pro, doing business as JD Parker & Sons, to be the sole collector — except for construction debris — in New Port Richey, which currently has five companies operating in the city limits. The change will take effect Jan. 1.
According to the city, the council declared its intention to effect a single-hauler system in 2021, citing efficiency and reduction in noise from multiple vehicles as among the benefits. The next action was not until this year, when in June the city advertised for bids. On Aug. 21, the council held a special meeting for first reading of the ordinance creating the monopoly. Residents at the Sept. 5 meeting said they were not notified of the special meeting, and community activist Marlow Jones accused the city government of deliberately scheduling the meeting during normal working hours so residents could not attend. Jones and others said the measure should have been the subject of town halls and other outreach efforts all along.
According to the city, residents will be charged $237 for the twice-weekly collection.
The council had discussed charging residents the cost of waste collection by adding to their tax bills, but residents at the meeting pointed out a host of issues that they said made such a plan unfair: For example, properties are taxed according to parcels, so a person whose lot has two or more parcels would be taxed for each even though only the one where there home is generates any waste. Snowbirds, absentee homeowners, zero-waste proponents and others generate little or no waste at least some of the time, residents said. Others noted that in this economy lower-income residents, the elderly and others are barely hanging on and simply cannot afford what in some cases would amount to a doubling of their bill. By the meeting’s end, the council voted against adding the cost to tax bills but did not vote on a billing method.
The ordinance, which created the single-hauler system, also mandates that residents use covered, water-tight containers that the city can inspect and reject as inappropriate — the only bags that can be used are special blue bags for recyclables. The city can establish new standards for those receptacles at any time. Some private trash haulers currently pick up trash in plastic garbage bags and/or yard waste and discarded household items. All trash collection will be on Mondays and Thursdays between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the only exception being the day after a holiday that occurs on Monday or Thursday.
The full text of the ordinance and videos of the special meeting and regular council meeting are available at https://newportrichey.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/.
