NEW PORT RICHEY — The public comment portion of the City Council’s Nov. 1 meeting got a bit raucous when a controversial preacher elicited a loud chorus of boos and angry comments from others in attendance.
Victor McLeskey, pastor of KVJ Baptist Church, came to the council to defend his congregation’s practice of what his detractors say is publicly heckling and harassing those they consider sinners. Most recently that has included demonstrating outside a drag queen story hour, warning the children’s parents they would be going to hell, and positioning themselves outside the downtown bar The Social during a drag queen show, yelling at the people going in that they were hell-bound abominations.
Council member Peter Altman told the Suncoast News he’d received a personal phone call about the latter situation and went to the site to try to calm things down, but was told by police there was nothing he could do about it.
Not only does his flock have the First Amendment right to demonstrate, McLeskey told the council, but the amendment in fact obligates them to “speak out about the evils of society.” He said the people in the audience opposing him “have a Communist mentality; they want to shut up those who speak against their sins.”
McLeskey also claimed the U.S. is one of two countries in the world, the other being Israel, that were founded on the Bible. He then randomly noted that Darwin’s book and the Koran were each written by only one man while the Bible, he said, was written by 40 men over a period of 2,000 years. Then he and his entourage left chambers before others could comment.
Although traditionally the governing body only listens and does not comment during the public session, Altman decided to respond.
“I’ve seen some very poor behavior by people who want to call other people sinners,” he said. “Freedom of speech applies to everyone.
“To say you’re going to rest on religion to call out other people on the street is very harmful; it’s very hurtful to our LGBTQ community and others.”
In other news
• The Citizens Academy graduated its fall 2022 class. The academy is a nine-week interactive program during which members of the public learn about city government by visiting its facilities and departments.
• The council also heard a presentation by Stroud Engineering on plans for improvements on North River Road. This would include realigning the road, narrowing it, grading improvements for drainage, sidewalks, improved curbing, landscaping and lighting.
• The council also appointed Kimberly Brust and Beth Fregger to the Cultural Affairs Committee.
