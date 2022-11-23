HUDSON — In what looks like part abandoned strip mall and part industrial storage space in Hudson, Cannapalooza Nursery runs a vertical business that takes hemp from seeds to soap. And full-spectrum oils, creams, ointments and gummies.
“Before 1937, the No. 1 analgesic (in the U.S.) was cannabis,” Rudi Fiordilini told the Suncoast News. He said he and his business partner, Marlon Santiago, want to return the plant to its original status.
That led them, with the legalization of hemp farming in Florida in 2019, to found Cannapalooza Nursery and become licensed hemp growers.
“I know how to grow cannabis well,” Fiordilini said. “I’ve been arrested. It’s not a secret.”
With the legalization of hemp growing, however, he’s made sure Cannapalooza Nursery complies with state laws. Which means its products don’t contain more than the legal limit of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Many, but not all, of its products do contain CBD (cannabidiol), which “is not impairing, meaning it does not cause a ‘high,’” the Centers for Disease Control says on its website.
At first, Fiordilini said, he and his partner thought they would grow “all kinds of flowers” and sell them, but when that didn’t work out, they decided to form a “vertical” company, which means they control all aspects of their product from seedlings to marketing.
Noting that hemp is a sturdy, drought-resistant plant that consumes few resources to grow, Cannapalooza Nursery categorizes itself, as stated on its website, as wanting to “help the community build low-maintenance and re-generative gardens that are sustaining and nourishing for people and our planet. We provide the necessary knowledge and tools to encourage people to incorporate CBD’s in their lives to promote a healthy lifestyle.”
The business contracts with reliable producers to transform cannabis into products as disparate as body butters, pet drops and sleep gummies. It also sells flowers, both wholesale and retail.
The business, however, is obstructed in the city of New Port Richey, which prohibits the sale of CBD within city limits, although, says Fiordilini, at least three venues that sell or distribute these products operate in the city with apparent impunity.
“I’m not trying to get them shut down,” he said. “I’m saying it should be open to everybody.”
“They confuse CBD with medical marijuana,” he said. “It’s not the same at all.”
In October, Fiordilini, at a New Port Richey City Council meeting, complained that his booth was targeted by code enforcement at the Cotee River Bike Fest.
“They told us we couldn’t sell products with CBD,” he said. “So we removed all of our CBD products from our booth. But that wasn’t good enough. They told us that not only would we have to leave, but the city would shut down the whole festival if we didn’t.”
They left, but Cannapalooza Nursery, he said, is still on a mission to promote what he says is a natural, ecologically sound plant that benefits many and hurts no one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.