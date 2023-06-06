NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey is replacing Fire Station No. 2, located on High Street between Dean Street and Shadow Lane, with a new state-of-the-art facility at Grand Boulevard and Marine Parkway. The city broke ground for the station, expected to be completed in summer 2024, on May 25.
“The current fire station is 49 years old,” New Port Richey City Manager Debbie Manns told the Suncoast News. “The firefighters have served there without complaint, but it certainly isn’t up to modern standards.
“Firefighters are trained to take care of everybody else’s needs,” she said, and they deserve to have their needs met as well.
The new station will include hot, warm and cold zones where firefighters and EMTs can shower, launder and decontaminate their clothes, and relax. According to Fire Chief Chris Fitch, cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, and these zones will help them eliminate carcinogenic by-products of fires, as well as other contaminants picked up in fire or medical calls.
The station will also include two drive-thru bays, office space, a day room, training and exercise rooms, a storage room, a commercial-grade kitchen, dorm style bedrooms for up to six people and a private outdoor patio.
The station will be on a 1.19-acre lot donated to the city in 1987 by the Kulhawik family with the stipulation it be used for municipal purposes, and “What could be a better use than this?” Mann said. A 2016 needs assessment study noted that using this site could reduce response time from the current four minutes to as little as two minutes because of its proximity to the U.S. 19 corridor and downtown, and easy east-west access.
The building was designed by Spring Engineering and will be built by The E&L Construction Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.