NEW PORT RICHEY — Guenther Brown remembers the first Beatles song he ever heard.
It was “You Can’t Do That,” from the Fab Four’s first film, “A Hard Day’s Night.”
He was about 12 or 13 then.
The 69-year-old has been living with their music ever since that trip to a movie theater with his Aunt Karen to see the movie. She was 16, he said, and it took a lot of begging to get his stepfather to let his aunt take him to see the Beatles’ first feature.
“When I sat there, people were like screaming — I’ll never forget it — people were like going crazy,” he said. “They took me next door to Woolworth’s, it was a five-and-dime at the time, and I saw these toys. I was from a poor family, and I never had much toys in my life. I saw all these toys and I said, ‘One day, I’m going to have all these toys.’”
Brown said he remembers sitting with a transistor radio to his ear, waiting and waiting for a Beatles song to come on the radio. In the meantime, he developed a love for the other groups that came along in that era, but he always was focused on the Beatles.
John, Paul, George and Ringo revolutionized music, for sure, but the merchandising effort was a bonanza for their company and its manager, Brian Epstein, and the companies that made the goodies that kids and their parents bought back then.
What survives, Brown said, is in attics, basements and in boxes hidden away until someone visits a garage or estate sale, or eBay, and finds a copy of “Rubber Soul” or a set of Beatles dolls.
On a recent afternoon at his New Port Richey home, Brown donned a T-shirt bearing the visage of Irish actor Wilfrid Brambell in his role as a character in “A Hard Day’s Night,” with the words “Very Clean” above the comic’s face. It’s an inside joke, and he uses it to test if someone is a fan of the Beatles, too.
Birth of a Beatles fan
Brown said he grew up as a “military brat” with a strict stepfather. It’s a cliché, but the Beatles rocked his world.
“When the Beatles came to America, it changed the world,” he said. “1964 was a great year. That was the year I became a hippie.”
He left Staten Island and went to the Village and Central Park, he said, and saw guys with long hair.
“I saw these guys and said, ‘When I grow up, I want to be a hippie.’”
He ended up quitting school, leaving home in the States and living on the streets. Following stints in the Marines as a clerk and in the post office at a giant bulk mail facility in New Jersey, he had quite a life as the owner of nightclubs, and he proudly shows decades-old news articles about himself.
Brown spent a fortune in his life buying up Beatles merchandise. He had a wife and has several children, but he and the wife divorced and the children live elsewhere. He said he sold his first collection of Beatles items for about $30,000 to buy drugs, and when he was finished smoking it he had almost nothing left.
Jesus saved him, he said, and while his small condo is full of Beatles goodies, there’s an area with religious pictures and quotes. One of the pictures on the wall is of Jesus appearing to the Beatles.
Back in the day, Brown said, you could buy bubblegum cards and he had a collection of the Beatles cards in a shoebox.
“I was a bad boy, but my stepfather, he threw away my whole shoebox of Beatle cards down the incinerator,” Brown said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
Rooms of reminiscence
Brown is retired now but works at a local church. Someone in the church band is giving him guitar lessons. Brown has two replicas of the Beatles’ guitars, one an Epiphone and the other an acoustic-electric with John Lennon’s name engraved in the wood.
At his home, you can’t escape the Beatles, even in the bathroom, where the Fab Four decorate a shower curtain and a magazine rack has old copies of music “fanzines” dating to the 1960s and 1970s.
The breakfast nook is given over to a small table filled with models of breakfast foods and a male mannequin dressed in a suit sporting Beatles buttons. It’s an homage to the Sirius/XM Radio show “Breakfast with the Beatles,” Brown said. Standing next to the male mannequin is a female mannequin dressed in the style of a young woman of the 1960s, complete with mini-dress, patterned tights, sneakers and a Beatles purse.
His eyes grow soft as he says it’s an homage to his ex-wife. In his bedroom, he shows off other clothes from the 1960s with which he sometimes dresses the female mannequin.
Next to the kitchen setup is a Lego design showing the Beatles on a TV show, with fans in the audience, technicians at the sound and video boards, and the group onstage with their instruments.
Brown turned to eBay, garage sales and estate sales to rebuild his collection, spending thousands on things like the toy guitars in his front living room, original posters, Beatles wigs and countless other goodies, some in original packaging. There’s the infamous “butcher” cover for the album “Yesterday and Today,” sleeves for 45 rpm records and even a couple of old but inoperative record players.
A death hits hard
He has a shrine of sorts to John Lennon, including a copy mounted on the wall of the “Double Fantasy” cover, the album released before his slaying by a mentally disturbed man in New York City in December 1980.
That really stunned Brown, he said. He was working the night shift and someone at work told him what happened.
Sure, Paul has had a good solo career; Ringo is still performing — including an upcoming gig at Ruth Eckerd Hall — and the late George Harrison’s music still rings out, but John’s death hit hard, Brown said.
“There was something about John,” Brown said. “His voice, everything.”
People have told Brown he’s a “curator,” and he has shown the collection to his pastor and his friends from church, but they “don’t get it.”
Neither do his grandchildren, ages 4, 5, 7 and 15. On their visits, they see the stuff as toys they want to play with.
Brown has his memories of his ups and downs in life, and meeting the performer Tiny Tim one time. Tim was drunk. Very drunk.
But the ultimate question has to be this: Why is it that we listen to the music of other performers — Yes, Genesis, Aerosmith, The Who, the Rolling Stones — and we don’t swoon over outtakes or film clips or alternate takes of songs, yet we go into rapture when it’s the Beatles?
What is it about this band?
Brown has a simple answer: “They still kick butt.”
