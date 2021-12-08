NEW PORT RICHEY — A local author who has poured her heart out in an unpublished memoir has been recognized by the Florida Writers Association with the Royal Palm Literary Award.
Linda Beremand Bragg of New Port Richey is now working toward making her story “Heart Thieves” accessible through publishing.
“It’s really exciting to me, I’m very thankful,” Bragg said. “It’s a sense of validation. I doubted myself every step of the way. I had to write about some difficult things, and I’d have to just put it aside, not knowing if I was doing the right thing. I was thrilled to be recognized because it felt like maybe my story was worth telling.”
Bragg’s memoir dives into a time as a senior in college when she lost five loved ones in a span of seven months. Overwhelmed, her decisions led her on a journey of living in a commune and later purchasing a ramshackle house in the Tennessee countryside.
The Florida Writers Association is a growing nonprofit organization that supports the state’s established and emerging writers. The Royal Palm Literary Awards competition is a service established to recognize excellence in its members’ published and unpublished works while providing objective and constructive written assessments for all entrants.
It is the desire of the nonprofit that these awards helps winners in their pursuit of marketing their manuscript or published book.
Currently, she is working on a second book, a memoir unrelated to “Heart Thieves” that instead focuses on telling the stories of all the animals she’s lived with in her life, from chickens and goats to ponies. Moving on from the troubling period of her life as a young woman, Bragg said she is relieved to move on to a new project. She said it took her about 10 years to finish her memoir.
“I started my life kind of on a rocky path, I guess I was trying to make sense of the things that had happened in my life,” Bragg said. “A lot of this took place in the early ’70s, and there was no hospice back then. There was no grief counseling, there was nothing available. My father, when he died, he didn’t even have adequate pain management for his cancer.”
Bragg explained how counseling helped her in her healing process, and in writing the book it made her realize that maybe the point of it was to share this message with others: “If you have some kind of issue going on in your life, get some help, don’t wait until you’re 48 years old,” she said.
Bragg encourages others to find their passion and do it — it’s never too late whether you want to write a book or learn to paint. While Bragg does not have a website to promote her story yet, she is on Facebook and Instagram.
To learn more about the Florida Writers Association, visit www.floridawriters.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.