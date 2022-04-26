NEW PORT RICHEY – “Money talks,” one resident said.
“Someone’s pockets are getting lined,” another remarked.
As residents left Tuesday’s Pasco County Commission meeting after another failed attempt to stop a development project, folks were wondering just whose side the commissioners were on: the developers or the residents?
County commissioners approved the New Port Corners comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning on a 4-0 vote April 19, but only after furious opposition from residents who had attended earlier meetings and made most of the same arguments that had been made during past meetings in Dade City.
Clarke Hobby, representing the developer, made many of the same arguments he had made before in favor of the development.
Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey had an excused absence; Vice Chairman Jack Mariano ran the meeting.
The location of the project is north and south of De Cubellis Road and north of Plathe Road, along the Little Road corridor.
The applicant has proposed 3,400 residential units, 350,000 square feet of commercial and 1 million square feet of employment, office and supporting uses, in effect creating a second downtown area in the West Market Area.
Hobby touted the 400 acres of open space that would remain after development and noted that the developer would have to comply with Swiftmud and Department of Environmental Protection rules concerning water runoff, in response to concerns about flooding in the surrounding area.
Laura Jessie, though, said commissioners would be approving a future “slum” that will come about long after the developers have made their money and moved on.
She mentioned the appearance of the firefighters at the meeting, and she and others said the county’s infrastructure cannot handle any more development and population, warning that people could die while waiting for the overworked fire-rescue personnel to arrive.
Mark Jeskie said a report noted that Pasco County could have a population of 1 million by 2040 and would then face the consequences of “uncontrolled development sprawl.”
Other residents, who live in the area surrounding the planned development, repeatedly mentioned the effect on wildlife, traffic and county services.
Hobby replied that the site used to be an orange grove. When a freeze ended that business, the owner planted pine trees with the intent to harvest them and has done so.
“This has been a heavily disturbed site for many years,” Hobby said. “It’s always been planned for development.”
In response to a complaint about the rapidity of the development, Hobby said it might take until 2035 to complete the development of all the land in the area, so it wasn’t all happening at once.
The final vote was 4-0 in favor of the development.
Angry aviators
During public comment, residents of the area around Pilot Country Airport spoke out against residential development around the public airport, which they said is encroaching on not only the “Runway Protection Zone” but also the “Airport Protection Zone,” in violation of Florida statute.
Mark Twaalfhoven, of Spring Hill, said he and his fellow pilots are very concerned about the airport’s future.
“There is a significant amount of new development that is coming around our small airport,” he said, especially with the development of State Road 52 and U.S. 41.
Four requirements in the statute, he said, are noise, which affects quality of life for people living around the airport; landfill, since birds are attracted to such locations and pose a risk of collision to aircraft; the height of buildings in the Airport Protection Zone, not the Runway Protection Zone; and land compatibility.
The pilot said everyone talks about the runway and a “narrow funnel” where the planes come in to land. The Airport Protection Zone is an area around the airport that’s 1,850 feet away in an oval around the airport, and that’s the land where development concerns the pilots, Twaalfhoven said.
He said a plan for the “Fletcher Land” north of the airport and below the departure area would include three-story buildings for high-density housing, with a high risk for a crash, plus noise and land incompatibility.
The developer, Twaalfhoven said, claims the land is clear of the Runway Protection Zone, but not the Airport Protection Zone.
In conclusion, he said, no high-density residential development should be allowed between State Road 52 and U.S. 41, and the runway.
Several other residents and pilots from the area told the commissioners the same thing.
In other action
Commissioners recognized Lee Henley for his 13 years of service to the Citizens Advisory Committee of Pasco County’s Metropolitan Planning Organization. He has a long record of service to the country and the area, including in the Army during the Korean War and in police departments in the area, the resolution stated. Mariano commended Henley for his volunteer service throughout his life. “It’s an honor to receive recognition,” Henley said. “I’d like to recognize all of the CAC members. I’ve worked with a lot of different ones over the years and I can honestly say that everyone I’ve ever worked with has been honest, truthful. They’ve been dedicated people to improve the quality of life and transportation for Pasco County.” People who have the time need to volunteer for the boards and committees in the county, he added.
