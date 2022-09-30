HOLIDAY — Let the fun and games begin! A new family-friendly entertainment business is opening its doors in the community that has activities from pool tables and electronic darts to a ninja obstacle course and indoor mini-golfing.
PK’s Play Zone & Grille had a successful run in Hillsborough County for the past six years, but the owner found it was time to start fresh in a new area once its lease was up. Located at 3314 U.S. 19 N. in Holiday, its hours will be from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday. The target date for opening is a week or two.
“PK stands for parents and kids, so we cater to the parents with the bar and restaurant, and also for the kids we have a lot of fun activities,” said General Manager Annette Elliott.
Elliott added that the name is also a nod to the owner, Dr. Pramod Kerkar, who originally opened the business to give his grandchildren a fun and less expensive alternative to Disney World when visiting.
The Play Zone includes other features like a rock wall, inflatable slides, and glow-in-the-dark laser tag. Friday nights have been assigned as Teen Night, and starting at 5 p.m. teenagers can enjoy two hours of unlimited attractions, get a $5 game card, a slice of pizza and beverage for $25. Over on the grille side, the menu has favorites such as burgers and hot dogs, wings, pizza, salads, and desserts.
Birthday parties have been a huge hit at PK’s Play Zone, Elliott said, where families don’t have to worry about the setup or cleanup. They just need to bring the cake and everything else is taken care of.
“Corporate events, team building, anything you can think of, we can host it here,” Elliott said. “It’s something fun to do inside and we have a 2-hour pass so the kids can come and do everything they want.”
The Play Zone has no age limit, except for the kids’ zone, so the public is welcome to come hang out and enjoy the different activities inside.
For more specials and information, visit www.pkplayzone.com or call 813-999-4987.
